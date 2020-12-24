Butler Release Arguments Being Held Behind Closed Doors

Arther S. Butler, right, in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 24. 2020. At left is defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A new state law means the public is not invited to observe the arguments about whether accused shooter Arther Butler should be released into the community again.

Butler, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a man in the back in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.

