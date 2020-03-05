Butler’s Attorney Questions Source Of Social Media Evidence

St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary testifes in Caledonia Superior Court at a motion hearing about alleged Elm Street shooter Arther Butler on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Arther Butler’s defense attorney challenged the validity of the state’s social media evidence Wednesday as prosecutors tried to convince the court that Butler’s conditions of release should be revoked.

Butler, 18, was charged with reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in April 2019. He was released from pre-trial detention on conditions of release last fall but the state has since alleged that Butler violated those conditions multiple times by exchanging text and photos by social media with his co-defendant John H. “JJ” Emerson III.

