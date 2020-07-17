A Topsham resident accused of shooting a man in the back says he is “shocked and upset” that the letters he is required to write to the court are open records available for public inspection.
Arther Butler, 18, was charged in April of 2019 for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury. Butler’s friend, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 18, of Newbury has been charged as a co-defendant in the case.
Officials say Delude is paralyzed as a result of the shooting and in “precarious health.”
Caledonia Superior Court
According to his pre-trial conditions of release, Butler is required to write letters from his curfew residence to the court about what he’s been doing with his time while he and his attorney - Dan Sedon of Chelsea - prepare a defense to charges of reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault.
Butler generally writes about routine activities but in his letter filed in Caledonia Superior Court on June 24 he announced that his girlfriend was pregnant. The news was reported in the Caledonian-Record as part of its coverage of the shooting.
In a follow-up letter filed on July 7, Butler said he was under the impression the letters were private.
“I had no idea that these were accessible to the public,” wrote Butler. “If I had known that I wouldn’t have included half as much in these letters. When I wrote about the baby I was thinking it was somewhat private. At that point I hadn’t even told my parents about it. I just thought the judge might want to know something that could be very impactful on not only me but my future child. I was very shocked and upset when I had heard there was an article published about it.”
The day before his letter arrived at the court house Butler was arrested in Milan, New Hampshire - 92 miles away from his court-ordered curfew residence in Vermont.
New Hampshire police said Butler was found sleeping in a car with two cases of “Smirnoff Ice,” a bag of marijuana and Vermont Corrections Officer Summer Bilodeau. Butler is now being held without bail in a New Hampshire jail and facing New Hampshire charges of resisting arrest, escape, drug possession and underage alcohol possession.
CO Bilodeau has now been placed on paid administrative leave while the Vermont Department of Corrections investigates the incident. CO Bilodeau had been assigned to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury where Butler had been held before being released on conditions.
