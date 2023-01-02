Butson Dies While Serving Double Murder Sentence
**FILE**In this Monday, June 9, 2003, file photo, Henry "Hank" Butson stands in court in Caledonia District Court in St. Johnsbury, Vt. The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 21, 2008, rejected an appeal by the St. Johnsbury man serving 25 years to life in the 2003 slayings of his ex-girlfriend and a man she was seeing. Lawyers for Butson had argued that Judge Kathleen Manley erred in finding Butson's mental capacity not significantly diminished at the time of the shootings.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

A St. Johnsbury man convicted nearly 20 years ago for killing his best friend and former girlfriend died Sunday while serving his prison sentence.

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of inmate Henry Butson, 74, who had been incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, after experiencing difficulty breathing and other medical problems. Butson received emergency care at the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.

