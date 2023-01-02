Butson Dies While Serving Double Murder Sentence

**FILE**In this Monday, June 9, 2003, file photo, Henry "Hank" Butson stands in court in Caledonia District Court in St. Johnsbury, Vt. The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 21, 2008, rejected an appeal by the St. Johnsbury man serving 25 years to life in the 2003 slayings of his ex-girlfriend and a man she was seeing. Lawyers for Butson had argued that Judge Kathleen Manley erred in finding Butson's mental capacity not significantly diminished at the time of the shootings.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
A St. Johnsbury man convicted nearly 20 years ago for killing his best friend and former girlfriend died Sunday while serving his prison sentence.
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of inmate Henry Butson, 74, who had been incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, after experiencing difficulty breathing and other medical problems. Butson received emergency care at the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.
Following standard procedure, the Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of Butson’s death at about 10 a.m. Sunday. A detective responded to Springfield Hospital to perform a death investigation. The preliminary investigation does not indicate the death is suspicious and is believed to be the result of a medical event that followed a decline in Butson’s health. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
Butson has been in custody since June 8, 2003, and was serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison following his conviction for two counts of second-degree murder. He had been in the infirmary at Southern State since Dec. 2, 2022.
Butson took a plea deal in October 2004 pleading no contest to two counts of second-degree murder, which were reduced as part of the deal from the original aggravated murder charge.
On June 1, 2003, Butson drove to the Danville home of Melvin “Doc” McFarland, his best friend, and Karen Holderby. Holderby had previously broken up with Butson and Butson became enraged when he learned she was seeing McFarland, states the court records.
After arguing with Holderby and McFarland, Butson shot them both to death, then fled, hiding out in the woods for several days before being captured. The three had worked together at EHV-Weidmann, as the manufacturing facility was named at the time.
Butson would later appeal the conviction, saying he never waived his right to argue an insanity defense but the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the conviction and the 25-year to life sentence.
