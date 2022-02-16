WHITEFIELD — The former Brown Street Furniture building has been dormant for nearly a decade.
That could change.
A potential buyer has come forward to revive the once-thriving manufacturing facility located a half-mile from the town center.
Sara Dunn and Shane Morton have a purchase-and-sales agreement in place to acquire the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of land.
“We’re looking to renovate the building, bring it back, and bring more businesses into Whitefield,” said Dunn.
Before closing on the sale, Dunn and Morton seek an abatement from the town on more than $120,000 in unpaid property, water and sewer taxes.
The Select Board heard the abatement request on Monday and promised to review the matter.
Dunn and Morton are uncertain if they would proceed without an abatement, due to risks associated with the property.
According to Dunn, renovation of the dilapidated building would cost approximately $1 million and would involve environmental cleanup. That includes the removal of 250-linear feet of contaminated floor caulk.
“We’re asking what the town is willing to do [for an abatement] because this is a massive project to overtake. It’s a big leap,” Dunn said.
Select Board Chair Peter Corey said an abatement was a possibility.
“The Town would be happy to see the property rehabilitated and contributing to the tax base and local economic activity,” he said. “The Selectboard will review all components of the current tax lien to decide what, if anything, can be abated.”
Dunn and Morton would like to convert the former Brown Street Furniture site into a mixed-use facility for multiple occupants. They envision warehouse and distribution space for two tenants and office space for another.
According to Dunn, two businesses have expressed interest in the warehouse space.
Dunn and Morton are entrepreneurs who have steadily grown their local business interests.
Dunn owns Shear Destiny Salon & Day Spa; Morton runs logging outfit MD Trucking; and both co-manage S&S Properties, a six-year-old property renovation and rental company.
Through S&S Properties they have rehabbed commercial and residential properties “from scratch.”
Brown Street would be its biggest project yet. Dunn hopes the sale moves forward, for the good of the community.
“I drive by [the Brown Street Furniture building] every day, going to and from work. It’s been over a decade of this awful-looking location, and nobody has done anything with it. And I just feel it’s important to try and build the town up, and make it more appealing. It’s part of living here. You take pride in where you live,” she said.
PROPERTY HISTORY
Brown Street Furniture was a 45-year-old, furniture-making business that produced custom-made, high-end furniture products that were sold across the United States and Canada. It was once Whitefield’s largest employer.
It was sold to Massachusetts investors in 2008, experienced brief growth, then ran into cash flow problems during the great recession. By 2012 it had closed.
In 2013, Reg Abbott purchased it at auction for $122,500, well below its then-assessed value of $1.1 million.
Since then, much of the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of land have fallen into disrepair.
Today, Abbott owes more than $200,000 in town and federal liens.
For a time, it served as a warehouse for his business, Family Furniture, which has locations in Littleton and Derby, Vt.
Reached in April 2021, Abbott described the building as an albatross.
“I just want someone to pay the back taxes and take the building over,” he said.
Towards the end of last year, a Level 2 environmental assessment of the site found low levels of contamination.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services identified mostly minor issues and determined that costly cleanup was not required.
Town officials expressed relief that the site contamination was modest. Some have suggested moving the town garage to the 12-acre Brown Street Furniture property, to replace the current, outdated facility located across the street.
