CABOT — Although the question of whether the Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag will fly outside this small town’s PreK-12 school was not on the warning for the Annual Cabot School District meeting Monday night, the topic was briefly raised, and board Chair Sharon O’Connor pointed to materials about the subject that were available on a table – and would be out for citizens at today’s meeting to learn more.
O’Connor said the board would be taking a vote on the student-led proposal to fly both flags at the school later this month and has been actively seeking community input on the request to raise the two flags outside Cabot School.
