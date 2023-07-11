CABOT — Kind community members gathered on Tuesday to confront the cruel aftermath of significant flooding that tore through portions of Main Street and Main Street properties.
Neighbors worked to free a stuck car in a mud-slog driveway. Groups of people with shovels moved along the sidewalk - where there was one - identifying trouble spots to help clear. Tractors from local farmers worked to get the mud off the road.
Several people worked inside and out of Harry’s Hardware & The Den to clean the store and reposition merchandise. The store was one of the hardest hit areas of the village as the Winooski River behind the store rose to flood stage and delivered a powerful blow to the area.
The volume of water was enough to carve away large portions of ground, causing pavement and concrete to break and collapse on and along Main Street.
The back concrete foundation wall of Harry’s was torn away by the force of the water, causing a portion of the basement floor to cave. Caution tape is stretched across a back portion of the store while the owners assess the structural integrity of the back of the 126-year-old building.
Co-owners Johanna Thibeault and Jina Alboreo were among the clean-up crew on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for community support.
“This town has been absolutely incredible,” said Thibault, whose husband, Rory, was not at the store because he was out in service to the volunteer fire department. “People I don’t even know showed up to shovel mud.”
In the basement were several volunteers shoveling mud deposited there when the flooding receded. One of them, Nick Hofmeister, said he stepped up because he saw a need.
“I’m trying to help out and put hands where I can,” he said.
Cleaning up outside was Susan Socks, who owns a farm in Cabot on high ground far-removed from the carnage of downtown. She said helping out with Harry’s seemed like a good plan because of its importance to the community.
Socks said it was no surprise that many members of the community were helping out downtown.
“It’s kind of like you’re coming down to help out your family and friends,” she said.
The effort to protect the inside of Harry’s began late Monday afternoon when the water rushed up and over the road. Thibault said she and Rory began stacking bags of mulch and soil against the store’s exterior to keep the water out.
The water soon became too high for them to remain on the first floor so they retreated upstairs and were stranded. At one point Rory Thibault felt safe enough to go downstairs and began stacking up bags of feed on the inside walls as a water deterrent. The effort proved successful as the front portion of the store saw little water intrusion.
Rescue from the building didn’t come until later when a large tractor with a bucket was able to get close enough and raise the bucket to the second floor, where the occupants could get in.
Cabot Fire Chief Dean Deasy said during the flood surge there was concern about Harry’s underground gas tanks. The store has regular gas and diesel pumps. The water carved the ground around them and caused them to dislodge. In an effort to prevent the tanks from being carried into the river, tractors were used to create an earth berm around them to divert the water.
The chief said the support from townspeople was tremendous. “Almost every contractor came. There were 16 farmers with tractors,” he said. “Everybody just came to do the work.”
A shelter space was provided at Cabot School, and 14 people utilized the space, Chief Deasy said. There were others in town who were encouraged to leave their homes, but they refused, he said. The fire department staffed the shelter with an EMT just in case there were medical issues.
Chief Deasy said he believes the storm damage done to Cabot on Monday and Monday night was worse than Irene in 2011.
Cabot firefighters worked around the clock. On Tuesday afternoon work to hose off the mud from the roads was underway to help town officials assess the scope of the damage and set a course for repair.
