Cabot Creamery Feeds Into Local Economy

CABOT — In 1919, 94 families each contributed five dollars to purchase the creamery and a cord of wood to fuel the boiler.
Over a century later, Cabot Creamery is now home to an iconic brand known far beyond New England for its wide array of dairy products. Dairy processing has been happening at that location, just outside the Cabot Village, since 1893 when it was a butter plant. The small town which inhabits just over 1,400 people is home to a campus that employs in the neighborhood of 400.
It has been and continues to serve as a driving force in the local economy and a supporter of community farmers.
“As a co-operative, 100% of our profits go back to our farm families,” Cut and Wrap Manager Bryan Weller said.
Cabot represents over 800 dairy farmers from New England and upstate New York, and partners with groups such as Vermont Tourism, Vermont Ski Area Association, Vermont Mountain Bike Association, Vermont Council on Rural Development, Vermont Cheese Council and the Vermont Fresh Network.
“I love supporting our farm families and their rural communities, and I’m extremely proud of the product we put on shelves,” Weller said.
The Cabot campus has two production facilities consisting of a manufacturing plant and the cut and wrap facility. Weller manages cut and wrap while Panagiotis Lekkas is the manufacturing manager.
“Above all else, I really enjoy working with the people. The dedication, growth and passion from my co-workers makes it a great place to work,” Weller said.
Together, Weller and Lekkas are the two most senior team members at the campus and offer different yet important services.
“Both facilities are critical to our success,” Director of Corporate Communications Amber Sheridan said.
The manufacturing plant produces cheese, yogurt and cultured products, while the cut and wrap facility packages cheese made at Cabot, as well as cheese made at the two other facilities in Middlebury and Chateaugay, N.Y.
On the strength of its farmers and employees, Cabot has thrived for the past 100 years — and their success is no secret.
Last month, Cabot was awarded first place in butter (salted and unsalted), triple cream vanilla Greek yogurt and extra sharp cheddar by the American Cheese Society. This past spring, they won four Best in Class awards at the World Cheese Championships.
“Making great cheese doesn’t happen by accident,” Weller said. “We make a fantastic product.” Cabot has won every major award for flavor and quality, he added.
“For the last decade, we have been a certified B Corp, and as part of that, we focus on the triple bottom line: people, planet and profits. It is a great mission statement that keeps everything in perspective.”
Even with the success, Cabot continues to seek opportunities to grow.
“We are actively looking to add to our award-winning product line with product innovation,” Weller said, regarding both variety and customer convenience.
Growing in business, but staying rooted in the small town where they have built their success, Weller says there are no plans of relocating operations anytime soon.
“It is a beautiful place to work and a great community,” he added. “There aren’t many plant managers of a major food manufacturing facility that can claim a commute that is 90% dirt roads.”
Weller admits the remote nature of the company does present some challenges, such as spotty cell service — although not always a bad thing, he says — and temperamental weather for a good chunk of the year.
“Personally, I think the views and the people are worth it.”
Worth it enough to have stayed at Cabot since he came on board in 2o03 — spending time in operations, supervision, IT, procurement and sourcing.
“At this stage of my career, I find that I get the most satisfaction out of mentoring and coaching; helping colleagues be their best is extremely rewarding,” Weller said.
A self-proclaimed “flat-lander,” Weller was born in New Jersey, but has spent the last 30 years in Vermont with his wife and two children. Weller met his wife while at the University of Vermont and fittingly enough, her family dairy farmed in Greensboro from 1945-2018.
According to Weller, Cabot is on the right track to continue to grow as one of the top dairy product manufacturers and will do so by staying true to the farmers and customers that the business relies on.
“We are on a path of continuous improvement and increased efficiency through our processes and enhanced automation,” he said. “We will need to be agile and flexible to meet the needs of the Co-op and our consumers [moving forward].”
