Cabot Creamery Feeds Into Local Economy
Cabot Creamery.

CABOT — In 1919, 94 families each contributed five dollars to purchase the creamery and a cord of wood to fuel the boiler.

Over a century later, Cabot Creamery is now home to an iconic brand known far beyond New England for its wide array of dairy products. Dairy processing has been happening at that location, just outside the Cabot Village, since 1893 when it was a butter plant. The small town which inhabits just over 1,400 people is home to a campus that employs in the neighborhood of 400.

