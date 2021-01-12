Cabot Creamery is seeking approval to build a biogas generator at its facility in Cabot that will generate renewable energy from a byproduct of its manufacturing process.

Cabot Creamery has petitioned for a Certificate of Public Good from the Public Utility Commission to install and operate a biodigester and a 250kW electric generation equipment near Whittier Hill Road, which roughly parallels Main Street on the backside of Cabot Creamery’s 110-acre parcel.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments