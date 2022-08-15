Cabot Farm Named Dairy Farm Of The Year
Rhonda and Myles Goodrich stand by the sign to their Molly Brook Farm, 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. (Courtesy photo)

Like many Vermont farms, Molly Brook Farm in Cabot can claim ownership by the same family for generations. Its current owners, Myles and Rhonda Goodrich, are the seventh generation of dairy producers on a farm established almost two centuries ago.

Renowned internationally for its superior Jersey genetics, since 2018 the farm has been a certified organic dairy with a herd that has earned several quality milk awards from Stonyfield Organic, where they ship their milk.

