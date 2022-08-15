Cabot Farm Named Dairy Farm Of The Year

Like many Vermont farms, Molly Brook Farm in Cabot can claim ownership by the same family for generations. Its current owners, Myles and Rhonda Goodrich, are the seventh generation of dairy producers on a farm established almost two centuries ago.
Renowned internationally for its superior Jersey genetics, since 2018 the farm has been a certified organic dairy with a herd that has earned several quality milk awards from Stonyfield Organic, where they ship their milk.
This 565-acre hillside farm recently received another accolade, the 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year, the second time Molly Brook Farm has won the award presented annually by the University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association, in cooperation with the New England Green Pastures Program.
Nominated farms are evaluated on several criteria including herd management, pasture quality, milk production records, land stewardship and conservation practices, promotion of the dairy industry and overall excellence in dairying. The winner is selected by a team of judges comprised of past Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year winners who interview the finalists and tour their farms to observe their operations.
“The judges felt that Molly Brook checked all of the criteria for the award with the passion it takes to continue in this business for the foreseeable future,” says UVM Extension’s Tony Kitsos, the awards program coordinator. “Their well-managed pastures and forage inventories, super clean facilities and a dedication to continuing to produce high-quality milk factored into their decision.
“They also remarked on the courage it took to make the switch from a successful, internationally known breeder of superior Jersey cow genetics to an organic dairy. Their management strategies made them ‘just right’ to make a successful transition.”
“Myles and Rhonda have pivoted to make the dairy operation more relevant for their family’s needs,” says Jason Johnson, farm relationship manager with Stonyfield Organic, who nominated the farm for the award. “They purchased his parents’ portion of the partnership in 2013 and set forth the farm’s organic transition, and to make it environmentally and economically sustainable.”
The couple worked with Bruce Howlett, a now-retired soil conservationist with their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS) office, to transition from conventional to organic dairying. They received additional technical assistance through the Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program, including monthly on-farm meetings with advisors to discuss and plan their organic transition. They met regularly with Kyle Thygesen from Stonyfield and Sarah Flack, a Vermont organic dairy consultant, during the planning process.
The farmers milk on a twice-daily schedule in a step-up walk-through milking parlor, capable of handling 45 cows an hour. Their rolling herd average is 14,939 pounds with 5 percent butterfat and 3.8 percent protein.
They raise all their own replacement stock, breeding their heifers to produce their first calf at around 21 months of age. They strive for a calving interval of 12 months.
They breed year-round although prefer not to breed their animals to calve in January over concern for the cow. They work with a sire analyst to match the strengths of the bulls with each individual cow, breeding for good feet and legs and for A2A2 genetic selection.
“Our registered Jerseys are appraised every nine months by the American Jersey Cattle Association,” Rhonda explains, “so they see our cows in different stages of lactation.”
Calves are raised outside in hutches in the summer and raised inside the barn in winter in a well-ventilated area in group pens. Rhonda takes care of the calves and has a low mortality rate thanks to close attention to detail.
Cow comfort is a top priority with kiln-dried sawdust for bedding on top of pasture mats, cow brushes for self-grooming and fans for good ventilation. Spring-fed cow waterers are cleaned every few days.
“The cows work hard for us,” Rhonda stresses. “It’s our job to take care of them. We treat them well. We know every cow by name. Each cow has its own personality.”
“Their willingness to open up their farm to school groups and pasture walks to educate the local community to the benefits of farming make them excellent ambassadors for the dairy industry,” Kitsos notes.
Johnson agrees, adding, “They have blended old with new beautifully as they provide their cattle with topnotch cow comfort while preserving the historical significance of the farm. They have hosted customers, food bloggers and the general public. Anybody is welcome at the farm.”
The family will be honored at an awards banquet at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., in September, along with Green Pastures Program winners from the other New England states. Another finalist for this year’s award was Skyline Holsteins, in Derby, Vt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.