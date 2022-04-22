Starting this summer, Northeast Kingdom residents will have a new way to buy local products from their farmers, gardeners, crafters and artisans: the NEK Harvest Hub.
The non-profit project, an offshoot of the Cabot Harvest Hub, allows users to purchase from an online marketplace of local producers throughout the week and then pick up their purchases at the NEK Harvest Hub booth at the Lyndon Farmers Market on Fridays between 3 to 6 p.m. This allows producers large and small to know exactly how much product to drop off (since it’s already been purchased) and consumers to be able to peruse a wider network of local goods with one quick web purchase and stop.
“One of the wonderful things about this is, I have producers on [the Harvest Hub] on all ends of the spectrum,” said Elizabeth Vitale, Harvest Hub manager, on Friday. “Some of them already have markets set up, they’re in stores and sell direct to the consumer, and we’re just helping them round out what they’re doing. But then we have people on the complete opposite end where they just have a lot of apple trees in their backyard and, when fall hits, this is another way for them to help share their produce with their community.”
Vitale notes that, for some, it’s not an efficient use of resources to spend time preparing for a farmers’ market where one might not sell very much.
“That’s a lot for farmers — and they are some of the hardest working people out there,” said Vitale. “The hope was to take some of that burden off of them and, by having products available online, I think it reaches a wider audience.”
The Cabot Harvest Hub began last winter when members of the Cabot Community Association and other community members felt it was finally the right time to start an online farmers market for the town. In Cabot, products are picked up at the Neighbors In Action (formerly Faith in Action) building on Main Street every Saturday morning.
“It really took off,” Vitale recalled. “We started off with like 10 producers on there and now we’re up to a little bit over 30. We were just going to do a pilot program through last summer, and it was so well received and everyone was so supportive that we just went ahead and continued with a winter market!”
At that point, local non-profit Neighbors in Action brought the Cabot Harvest Hub under its wing as part of their food security programs throughout the region. With Neighbors in Action already having an office in Lyndonville, the move to start the NEK Harvest Hub just made sense.
Members and producers pay a nominal fee which barely covers the cost of web hosting and credit card processing fees; the program mainly operates on grant funding.
“The fee [less than $1 per week or 10 percent of sales] is really just a way for our customers to show a commitment to what we’re doing and have them feel a little more invested to shop the next week,” Vitale said.
However, she noted that they were allowing new members to the NEK Harvest Hub a free six-week membership with the code “shoplocal” and, “if anyone ever wants to shop and they can’t afford the membership, all they have to do is email us and we can waive the fee … it should not be a big deal.”
In addition, the Harvest Hubs’ partnership with Neighbors in Action makes it easy to plug into their food share and food pantry programs.
In fact, Vitale said that Neighbors in Action recently received a grant from the Vermont Food Bank to purchase local food for their food share through the Hub — “basically guaranteed sales for local produce.” In addition, they have a new program called Healthy Family Cooking which will utilize products on the hub as part of meal kits.
Currently, Vitale is seeking producers to sign up for the NEK Harvest Hub. Producers can sign up at any time and ordering will begin on May 30 for the first pickup on Friday, June 3.
More information or sign-up details can be found at NEKHarvestHub.org.
