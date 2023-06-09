MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott announced Friday the appointment of Rory T. Thibault, of Cabot, as a superior court judge.

“Rory has a proven track record of public service in Vermont throughout his time as a prosecutor, in the U.S. Army, and as an active member in his community,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident his experience, work ethic and temperament will make him a strong Superior Court judge.”

