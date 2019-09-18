Justin Gilbert, 28, of Cabot, was cited for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Sept. 8 in Plainfield. Vermont State Police said Gilbert was stopped on VT Route 215 for using his cell phone while driving.
Subsequently, police checked Gilbert’s motor vehicle record and found he was under suspension. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Oct. 31.
