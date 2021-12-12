MONTPELIER — Cabot was one of nine towns recently announced by Gov. Phil Scott, to be a recipient of an award of $2.6 million to the towns, state agencies and non-profits in Vermont to reduce the future public safety and water quality impacts of climate-related flood hazards.
The projects, funded under the Flood Resilient Community Fund program, “will improve the landscape, enhance community resilience to flooding, and improve water quality in Vermont,” said Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci.
Eleven projects have been awarded funding, ranging in scope from purchasing properties in flood-prone areas to planting trees for a culvert project. All projects are designed to improve stream flows and water retention. All property buyouts are done with the mutual consent of the current property owner.
“These are investments in Vermont’s future,” said Gov. Scott. “By removing at-risk structures and taking other steps to mitigate the impacts of flooding, we make our communities safer and avoid repetitive repair costs to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.”
The Flood Resilient Community Fund was established in the spring of 2021. The $4,880,000 program is funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. An additional $2 million is available for a second round of awards in early 2022.
“We want cities, towns, non-profits and other potential applicants to know that money is still available,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said. “We encourage towns to think creatively about what types of projects could make a difference in their communities.”
Municipalities and other potential applicants should reach out to Vermont Emergency Management at (802) 989-6793 or stephanie.a.smith@vermont.gov. The application deadline for round two of funding is Jan. 31, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.