CABOT — The Cabot School Board on Monday night approved a student-led request to fly the Rainbow Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag outside of the rural PreK-12 school.
The flags will go up soon, and their raising will be live-streamed. A ceremony will be held at a later date.
A resolution was read by board member Rory Thibault, a state attorney who noted that the step is meant as a symbol of “respect for all,” saying the message shows a commitment to inclusivity and diversity and can meaningfully spread the school’s values of tolerance, inclusion and equity.
Thibault wrote the resolution, drawing from research about how members of society are discriminated against, and from the work done at Montpelier High School which was the first in the state to fly the Black Lives Matter flag.
The flags will fly until March 2 of 2021, to allow future school board members to vote on the flags being flown at the annual post town meeting reorganization meeting.
The board voted unanimously to approve the flags being flown for the ensuing year, with future boards given the right to vote on the coming year when membership on the board changes.
