The resolution adopted by the Cabot School Board is as follows:
A RESOLUTION CONCERNING THE FLYING OF FLAGS AT CABOT SCHOOL
WHEREAS, the Cabot School, its students, faculty, staff, and board of directors, recognize the inherent value, worth and dignity of all individuals – irrespective of race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, vocation, veteran status, income status, or family status;
WHEREAS, diversity, inclusivity, and equity are integral to the educational mission of Cabot School. Providing an environment that is welcoming to all is fundamental to the school’s values and commitment to educating the future leaders and members of our community, state, and nation;
WHEREAS, the Cabot School board of directors commends the academic emphasis and organizational effort of the high school faculty and students to highlight the continued disparity between the foundational value that all are created equal, and the Constitutional mandate of equal treatment under the law, with the reality that people of color and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgendered, and Queer (LGBTQ) community historically and presently face discrimination and a lack of equality;
WHEREAS, “separate but equal” is no longer the law of the land, but systemic inequity in education, housing, employment, and the justice system has served to and continues to disadvantage communities of color and the LGBTQ population;
WHEREAS, the Cabot School board of directors recognizes that raising the Black Lives Matter and Rainbow Pride flags has the potential to be a divisive matter within the Town of Cabot. The Black Lives Matter movement has not been without controversy, namely in the movement’s actual or perceived degree of hostility toward law enforcement. The Cabot School board of directors appreciates and values that our community includes members of law enforcement, military veterans, and others who strongly reject such hostility. Likewise, we reject and condemn any connections to violence or hate. We believe that our students are not motivated by hostility toward others, rather, only by a desire for respect for all. We recognize that symbols, including flags, may have different meanings to different people, but here, the values to be promoted by the flying of these flags are the antithesis of hatred, violence, or division;
WHEREAS, the student led initiative to ensure Cabot School is recognized as an educational community committed to the values of diversity, inclusivity, and equity, expressed by raising of these flags is consistent with our student expression policies and represents an opportunity to symbolically and meaningfully spread the school’s culture of tolerance, acceptance, and cognizance of systemic discrimination against communities of color and the LGBTQ population;
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that in support of the Cabot School’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity, that the school administration be authorized to fly the Black Lives Matter and Rainbow Pride flags on the school flag pole through March 2, 2021;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that after March 2, 2021, the Cabot School board of directors shall vote on whether to reauthorize the flying of the flags through the next Town Meeting day, and to hold such reauthorization votes each year thereafter during board re-organization;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Cabot School administration shall at all times ensure such flags are flown consistent with the United States Flag Code, set forth at 4 U.S.C. § 1 et. seq.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.