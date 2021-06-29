Cabot School Board Chair Obliged To Resign From Position

Cabot School had finally caught a break — the school’s FY22 budget passed in a third try election last week — when longtime board member and current chair Lisa Olson was obliged to resign at Monday evening’s meeting, effective immediately, due to state statute.
Olson is currently employed as the assistant preschool teacher at Walden School, which is overseen by Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) — the same supervisory union that oversees Cabot School in addition to five other area schools. According to state statute, this makes her ineligible to serve on the board.
Olson said Tuesday that the oversight was discovered when CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker was researching whether a different board member at another CCSU school would be eligible for employment at a school within the supervisory union.
“Mark informed me that I would have to resign from either the board or my job to be in compliance with statute,” she said in an email. “I am pretty heartbroken about having to leave the board so abruptly.”
“Nothing we do in Cabot has ever had any impact or effect on Walden School,” Olson added. “There must be some reason for the statute, but I don’t understand it. It seems as though this is just making the pool of people smaller for a job that is already difficult to find people to do.”
Cabot was reassigned to CCSU in July 2019 after the Washington Northeast Supervisory Union was dissolved and districts with fewer than 900 pupils could be reassigned to other regional school systems by the State Board.
“I have served on the board for a little over seven years and have worked really hard to help create an amazing place that can give our small population of students a cutting edge education,” said Olson. “The project-based learning that we are practicing at Cabot is the kind of education that you might find at fancy private schools for the privileged few.”
Olson’s four children have graduated from Cabot, her youngest having graduated just this past month.
“Our school is something special and I am so thankful that I got to be a part of its history,” she said. “Hopefully someone with younger kids can take my place and I would be really happy if it is a woman.”
Vice-chair Rory Thibault will serve as acting chair until a new member is found and the five-member board is reconfigured.
“It’s been a wild few years that I’ve been personally on the board with you,” Thibault told Olson on Monday evening. “But you’ve been very steady in terms of your vision for the school and committed to putting students first … I really hope that you find a way to continue to serve and support the school from outside the board, but your voice and perspective are going to be missed.”
“If you ever quit your job in Walden, I hope you come back on the board,” he added.
The board accepted Olson’s resignation “with much regret and appreciation,” and will begin accepting applications for the vacancy.
Cabot’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.