No teaching positions will be cut in the third Cabot School budget, tentatively planned to be presented to voters on June 22.
While the school board directed the administration to look into removing the school’s foreign language position at Monday evening’s board meeting, they unanimously voted to put that 0.6 FTE position back in the budget at a special meeting on Wednesday.
Rory Thibault, board member, spoke passionately at the Wednesday meeting about not penalizing students because a group of community members dislike the school and think it should be restructured.
“The time to study a restructuring of the school was last summer or over the winter. It’s not in the middle of the budget cycle,” he said. “I would challenge folks who have that viewpoint that if they want to do so: do it this summer. But don’t hold the budget hostage and don’t deprive our kids of the basic essentials of education including foreign language.”
“Our school is really great,” said board chair Lisa Olsen. “I just wish that the people in the town could understand how great it is and have the viewpoint of it that people outside the town and outside the state have of it.”
The board plans to approve the FY22 budget draft and discuss plans for the third district election at a special meeting next Wednesday, June 2, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
“The reality is that these kids need to be educated and our structure next year is a K-12 structure,” Thibault said. “That’s not going to change. So we can either do what is right for the kids or we can just be reckless, irresponsible and selfish citizens of this town and vote down another budget.”
Prior to the meeting, the board hopes that Governor Phil Scott will sign S.13, a bill on his desk that would establish a task force to scrutinize the current pupil weighting formula. Most importantly, the bill would also pause the education tax penalty known as the excess spending threshold (EST) for FY22 and FY23.
Cabot is slightly over the threshold this year and thus must pay two dollars for every dollar they are over. Opponents of the school’s budget have said they will not vote in its favor unless the budget is under the threshold.
“As long as people get to hide where they don’t have to come to meetings, where they can mail in their ballot and have zero engagement in this process other than just deciding they don’t like the end bill, they don’t like the school, they don’t like paying taxes, we’re just going to keep going through this over and over,” said Thibault.
At next Wednesday’s meeting, the board will also discuss the possibility of approaching neighboring districts Danville and Twinfield regarding a potential merger as well as the option of school choice.
Thibault said that the time may be right and the board should do their due diligence in exploring potential options, even those that did not work in the past.
While most Cabot school board meetings have not included much, if any, public participation this year, Wednesday evening’s meeting included voices of support from community members asking how they could help.
The first Cabot School budget presented to voters on April 6 was defeated by a vote of 198 to 211. The second budget was defeated on May 18 by a vote of 258 to 270.
If passed, the FY22 budget will take effect on July 1. According to CCSU superintendent Mark Tucker, if the budget fails again, the school’s borrowing authority will be limited to 87% of their FY21 budgeted expenditures until the town passes a budget.
