After four public drafts, many school board meetings, and a lot of time and effort on the part of supervisory union and school staff, Cabot School finally has a draft FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget.
The school board unanimously approved $3,325,439 in FY22 budgeted expenditures in a virtual special meeting on Feb. 16. This is down $57,599 from the FY21 budgeted expenditures which totaled $3.38 million.
The original FY22 budget draft, presented on Dec. 28 to a stunned school board, was $3,529,278. Multiple drafts over the past two months have brought spending down, as well as updated state-defined figures that affect tax impact.
Prior to the Tuesday night’s meeting, the budget team poured over the budget one more time to look for further savings possibilities without affecting students. The only move they found was to dial back the high school math position to .6 FTE.
“There’s been a lot of turnover in that position and there’s been a lot of instability historically is my understanding,” Principal Rebecca Tatischeff, who started in July 2020, told the board. “You hear me say this all the time, but my goal is sustainability and stabilization and coherence.”
Michael Concessi, CCSU’s director of finance and operations, noted with pride that, despite a reduction in pupils, there are no dramatic changes to programs or resources in the FY22 budget.
“All things considered, this is a really good budget,” said Concessi. “I think it’s going to make residents who have children in their schools very, very happy. I can’t speak for those who don’t have children in the school, but if they did at one point I think they would see what we’re seeing.”
The board praised the work the budget team had done and gave the document their approval.
“I think this reflects some really creative work on the part of the administration to meet our kids’ needs in a more effective and cost-effective way,” said Board Member Chris Tormey.
FY22 Budget Process Notes
The initial budget draft was deemed too high to be presented to voters. Cost drivers include special education, declining enrollment, and an unexpected FY20 budget deficit that cannot be carried forward, the Caledonian previously reported.
Changes made in drafts since Dec. 28 have: cut over $170K with plans to end a contract for behavioral interventionist services and instead provide them in-house; included savings from the replacement of highly-qualified staff who plan to retire; and transferred $40K from the school’s Capital Projects Fund to the General Revenue Fund in order to provide some budgetary relief.
“We started in a very really challenging spot and we’ve made some real headway,” said Tormey. “And we stopped at this point to go further because it would be damaging, big time.”
This final draft shows a $91.98 increase in taxes per $100,000 in assessed value, or 5.36 percent increase, for those in Vermont paying based solely on the value of their home.
Those paying solely on income, for example a household earning $50,000, will see a $115 or 9.16 percent increase. The income sensitivity rate is set by the state and does not change based on the budget.
The budget is above Vermont’s state-defined excess spending threshold. When spending per equalized pupil rises above the threshold, the district must pay two dollars for every dollar they are over.
For FY22, Cabot is $610 over per pupil — and the board has deemed that is good enough. The original draft FY22 budget had the school $2,310 over per equalized pupil.
Cabot School: An Innovative, Small, Rural K-12
Mark Tucker, CCSU superintendent who has worked with Cabot School for around six years, praised the work it has done to stay afloat and serve the community.
“When I talk with superintendents around the state that are serving small rural schools like we have here in CCSU, they’re all struggling with their community wanting to have a school, but it getting harder and harder every each year to pay for that,” he told the board. “I think the story out of Cabot over the past three years is that you figured out away to do that. You didn’t tear the school apart, you didn’t jettison grades; you kept the school present in the community.”
The FY21 budget was passed by 283 to 223 following years of failed budgets and a last-minute petition in 2019 to close the school.
“I’ve seen the Cabot school almost completely transformed from a traditional model K-12 school into what I continue to believe, at the high school level, is the most forward-thinking creative method of educating high school students anywhere in the state of Vermont,” Tucker said.
“The other thing, I think, is that the multi-age classrooms are a better instructional model at the elementary level,” he continued, “It has opened up teaching opportunities we didn’t have before, including embedded interventionists and embedded special educators in the classroom, as well as saved a significant amount of money.”
Last year, Cabot switched to multi-age elementary school classrooms to save money and enhance student outcomes.
“We’ve had to make changes because the financials demand it,” said Tucker. “But instead of just throwing up our hands and saying ‘oh crap, let’s just close the school,’ or whatever, we found creative ways to deal with the financial side of this and, by the way, create a 21st century learning environment which everybody says they want to have, but not everybody does it.”
Tatischeff agreed, and added that the school’s small size is a benefit to her students, especially during the pandemic.
“We’re seeing nationally students struggle with mental health issues, struggle with this collective trauma in this moment. We were already poised to deal with that,” she told the board. “Small, local, and immediate is really what I think is going to help kids recover from what really will have been a year and a half of disrupted schooling.”
Board Member Rory Thibault praised the school’s continued efforts as well.
“We really hit the jackpot with an incredibly gifted principal who has gotten stuck with a not-so-great start due to a global pandemic,” he said. “For the first time, we have a package of what the future looks like. It’s actually a fairly exciting time for Cabot School in terms of having a good leader and having a little bit more stability in what we’re doing going forward.”
Now the question is if voters will approve the budget.
“We’re kind of righting the ship in a couple of financial areas and hopefully we can get the community to understand that,” said Tucker, who stressed a need for ongoing publicity.
The school board’s annual informational meeting is scheduled for March 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The school election will be held on April 6. All active registered voters in Cabot will receive a school ballot in the mail.
