After the proposed FY23 Cabot School budget failed by a nine-vote margin on Town Meeting Day — 251 yes, 260 no, and six blank votes — the PreK-12 school’s board of directors talked for multiple hours across two meetings about what to do.
By the school administrators’ accounts, the first budget proposal was already very lean. In addition, it was under the excess spending threshold (EST), a measure that used to double-tax a district when they are over a certain amount per pupil and is currently on a two-year hiatus.
Last year, three separate Cabot School budget votes were held until the final vote passed (289-223) just over a week before the FY22 budget took effect (July 1). The first two budget votes were both defeated by less than 15 votes and, while one teacher position was cut back slightly, the largest change in the final vote was that the state put the hiatus on the EST.
At a three-plus-hour board meeting held on March 9, 2022, the board discussed either re-warning the same budget or cutting out $38,000 designated for “inflation risk.” At a meeting held last Thursday, March 17, the board decided to compromise and cut out part of the inflation risk line item, resulting in a $28,000 reduction in budgeted expenditures.
This would set the FY23 tax rate at $1.74 — $0.02 more than last year (and $0.01 cent less than the previous FY23 budget) and just above the six-year average. This budget would mean a $20 increase in taxes from last year for those paying solely on property value. Residents paying solely on income will see a tax decrease.
“I don’t think that a majority of the no votes are doing this on the basis of really caring one cent or another which way,” Cabot School board chair Rory Thibault said at last Thursday’s meeting. “I think this is protest vote in terms of not liking the school structure or being misinformed about what the cost per pupil is at Cabot relative to other locations.”
“I think it’s the culmination of really five years of near-constant, for lack of a better term, warfare about what the future of the school boils down to — from Act 46 to then dealing with the state process to then a last-minute vote about whether to close the school or not,” he added.
In 2019, a last-minute article asking to close Cabot’s high school was petitioned onto the district warning but failed to get enough support to pass.
This past November, the board looked closely at if changing their educational structure would result in any substantial cost savings and found none.
“I see a dividing line between people who participate in the school versus those who have no relationship to the school,” said Thibault. “That includes people with no kids or no past association with Cabot School, people who have made the choice to homeschool or deliberately want to send their children to private school. They don’t see the utility or the social benefit or the role that the school plays as a civic institution in the community.”
“And that’s something that the five of us as board members aren’t going to really change or win hearts or minds,” he continued. “Long-term, maybe that ship will change, but I don’t think there’s really anything that we can do with respect to the budget to compel those folks to suddenly decide to support it.”
“So long as there’s this belief, whether it’s true or false, that voting down the budget will somehow force the hand to drastically restructure the school, I’m not sure what we can do to address that,” Thibault concluded.
An informational meeting will be held on Cabot’s budget on Monday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. Australian ballot voting will be on Tuesday, March 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Willey building.
The quick vote turnaround occurred because the two election options given by the town clerk to the school board meant a vote on March 29 or waiting almost an entire month until April 26.
