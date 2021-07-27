Cabot School Board Welcomes New Member

The Cabot School board of directors appointed a new member at their regular meeting on Monday evening.
Ellen Cairns was confirmed by the board after a brief period of questioning and will serve until the next school election. Her appointment comes after longtime board member Lisa Olson was forced to resign in late June due to being employed at another school within the same supervisory union as Cabot.
It is Cairns’ first time serving on a school board, which she said she joined because she wants to serve the town. She is currently employed by the Vermont Agency of Education.
“I really come with an open mind,” Cairns told the current board. “I don’t have a vested interest in [the school staying open or closing] … it’s a really hard time to serve on the school board, so I appreciate all the work that you have done.”
She said that helping people in the town understand the difficulties and options the board and school face is the board’s biggest challenge.
Following Cairns’ appointment, Rory Thibault was officially elected chair of the five-member board and Chris Tormey was elected vice-chair.
Part of the regular meeting revolved around the reasons behind the district’s special election being held on August 10 at 6 p.m., where voters will be asked to approve a three-year, $285,000 loan to cover the school’s FY20 deficit. Funds to pay for the first year’s principal and interest on the loan were already included in the FY22 school budget and approved by voters, the Caledonian previously reported.
The board also continued discussion on ways to collaborate with other schools as well as what might happen if the Cabot high school were to be closed and students instead sent to other area high schools, at a cost of around $18,500 per student. The administration is working on calculating the financial pros and cons of such a move, but believe it would likely be more expensive to close the high school than to continue its operation.
Thibault requested that the supervisory union’s three high schools (Cabot, Danville, Twinfield) move to synchronize their calendars so that special programs, such as world language or AP classes, could be shared between all CCSU high school students.
Superintendent Mark Tucker said that idea is already on the agenda for discussion at the supervisory union’s board’s next meeting, currently scheduled to be held on Monday, August 16, at 5:30 p.m. However, Tucker noted that in order for such a change to occur, a longer teaching day would need to be negotiated with staff, as some schools have a 7.5-hour teaching day while others have an eight-hour day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.