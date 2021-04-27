Ballots for a second Cabot school district election are being mailed to voters this week after the initial FY22 budget was defeated by a small margin on April 6.
Board members expressed in a regular meeting on April 26 that they hope for a larger turnout this time around, and to energize those who care about the school and recognize its value.
On the ballot is $3,316,766 in budgeted expenditures for the July 2021-June 2022 school year, approved unanimously by the board in a special meeting on April 15.
This brings the proposed FY22 budget to a residential tax rate of $1.77, up nine cents from the actual FY21 budget. The initial FY22 budget passed to voters was up about 11.5 cents.
The board and administration opted not to cut any teaching staff, and the new budget reflects around $30,000 in savings found by the school’s administration.
Around $10,000 in savings come from the retirement and subsequent hiring of qualified teachers who are at a lower pay grade. Around $20,000 comes from offsets the school is eligible for to cover the costs of capital expenses, debt services, and the local share of extraordinary special education costs.
The budget is still slightly over the excess spending threshold (EST): the constant foe of small, rural districts. The EST is a state-defined figure that, when risen above, the district must pay two dollars for every dollar they are over.
However, all involved agreed that any more cuts would be “cutting into the bone” of the school in an already difficult year.
Board member Rory Thibault lamented the lack of constructive or clear input from those who always vote against the budget.
“There are somewhere between 190-200 people who will vote no on any question involving the school,” said Thibault on April 15. “And that’s a very difficult problem to deal with. Even in past years, where we have not had a significant increase, the budget has still had a significant number of people voting no.”
The inial budget presented to voters required four public drafts and numerous meetings to bring costs down.
As they did for the April 6 election, the school board decided, after some discussion, to mail ballots to all registered Cabot voters.
“It seems to me it’s the responsible thing, as leaders of the community, to make it easy for people to vote and to avoid exposure in a pandemic,” said newly elected school board member Frank Kampf.
Ballots, which should arrive by early next week, can be returned to the town clerk any time up until the end of election day, which will be held on Tuesday, May 18. In-person voting will also be available.
This year’s annual report for Cabot School includes a passionate essay written by CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, titled “Why Your School Costs What It Does (and why it is worth every penny).”
Tucker worked for two years as the school’s special services director and then for the past four years as its superintendent.
“To the random person driving through Cabot village, the school complex looks like it must be used for something else … but as you can’t judge a book by its cover, you can’t judge a school until you come inside where the kids and the teachers live, work and learn together,” he writes. “It is only when you open the cover that you get to see the real story. You won’t see it by looking at the buildings from Rt 215, and you certainly won’t see it just by looking at the budget.”
Tucker details the work done over the past few years by the small PreK-12 to adapt to the changing needs of students and financial strain, including a switch to multi-grade education for younger students and project-based studio instruction for high school students.
He then discusses the challenges involved in the FY22 budget cycle, which include supporting a high-special-needs school population, one-time deficits being repaid and the EST.
“What I see [when I look at Cabot School] is a school that has faced challenges but because of wide community support has not thrown in the towel and quit,” concludes Tucker. “Cabot School is a 21st-century learning environment, because we wanted it to be one, and because we had to make it one to survive financially.”
The school board and administration will hold an informational meeting on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.