Cabot School Budget Passes On Second Try

"I don’t think that a majority of the no votes are doing this on the basis of really caring one cent or another which way," Cabot School Board Chair Rory Thibault said on Thursday, March 17. "I think it’s the culmination of really five years of near-constant, for lack of a better term, warfare about the future of the school."
Cabot School’s FY23 budget passed 227 to 102 on its second try before voters on Tuesday, March 29.
The vote followed the initial budget failing by a nine-vote margin (251 to 260) on Town Meeting Day. Afterward, the board spent two separate meetings discussing what to do, eventually deciding to cut out part of an inflation risk line item, resulting in a $28,000 reduction in budgeted expenditures.
“We are pleased that Cabot voters supported the second budget proposal,” Rory Thibault, chair of the Cabot School board of directors, said in an email on Wednesday morning. “The board and community members, especially the PTO, worked hard to educate voters about the budget and more generally the education finance system. We found that sharing Cabot’s budget in the context of neighboring communities and explaining in greater detail what the Board can and cannot control in the finance system was welcomed in the dialogue.”
“In the year ahead, we hope to deepen the collaboration between Cabot, Danville, and Twinfield Union Schools,” Thibault added. “We are especially looking forward to focusing on a return to ‘normal’ after two years of pandemic strain on faculty, staff, students, and their families. Having an approved budget allows us to shift focus, once again, to improving educational quality and expanding opportunities.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.