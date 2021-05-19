A larger turnout was not enough to help Cabot School pass its second try at an FY22 budget.
Official results from Tuesday’s special election show 258 votes in favor of the budget and 270 against it.
“It’s back to the drawing board,” said Mark Tucker, CCSU superintendent who has worked with the school in various capacities for the last six years, on Wednesday.
In the initial district election for the PreK-12 school on April 6, 198 voted in favor of the budget and 211 voted against it.
“We have not been able to get the community to understand that cutting staff, which is the only remaining option, is not in the best interest of the students who will (hopefully all) be returning to in-person instruction in the fall,” Tucker said in an email.
Contracts have been issued for most staff and, while Tucker said there a couple of positions left to be filed, he doesn’t consider them to be “unnecessary.”
The budget presented to voters was $3,316,766 — down around $30,000 from the initial budget, which itself went through four drafts. However, it was still above the excess spending threshold: a state-defined figure that, when risen above, the district must pay two dollars for every dollar they are over.
Cabot has struggled with the penalty, an enemy of small, rural districts, for years. While there is legislative talk of pausing the penalty for FY23, it is still is in place for FY22.
According to Tucker, multiple budget votes have occurred before in Cabot … in fact, for two consecutive years, it took three tries to pass a budget.
“There are enough people in Cabot who prioritize their dislike of the excess spending penalty over all else so that they will not vote for a budget over the penalty threshold no matter what,” he said. “If that is the magic key for getting the budget to pass — and it seems to be — then we have to find a way to get below the penalty threshold.”
The school board has a responsibility to submit the budget for a revote until it is approved.
The next scheduled Cabot school board meeting is on Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
