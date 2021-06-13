Cabot School celebrated the graduation of the classes of 2021 and 2020 — and the community that helped to raise them — in a commencement ceremony on Wednesday evening on the lawn of the school’s Performing Arts Center.
Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff opened the ceremony, her first as Cabot School principal, with tears in her eyes.
“We haven’t been together in so long, and it is just thrilling to invite you back onto our campus to celebrate these fabulous graduates,” she said.
The graduation address was given by Alex Macomber, who started his professional career at Cabot School as an English teacher in 2018, when the class of 2021 was in 10th grade.
“They were my very first batch of students, and I’m sure that I stumbled along the way with them,” he said. “But judging from where they are right now, I guess things turned out alright.”
“You all demonstrated more interest in your own learning and support for one another than I have ever seen in individuals your age,” said Macomber. “I am truly in awe of every one of you.”
Macomber spoke of the importance of not letting fear get in the way of one’s dreams.
“It’s in those moments, where every cell in our bodies is telling us to turn around and run, but we stand firm, that we become a better version of ourselves,” he said. “Whether you’re college-bound, ready to join the workforce, or setting off on your own adventure, experience all that you can and don’t ever let your nerves get in the way.”
Jonah Socks, Aiden Morse and Leo Parlo gave the words of farewell for the class of 2021, while Louis Searles did so for the Class of 2020.
“It’s been a long 14 months, but we all pulled through and I’m super proud of my classmates,” Socks said. “We have all dreamt of the day that the light starts to make itself clear at the end of the previously pitch-dark tunnel.”
Morse spoke of the unique nature of the school, which focuses on project-based learning.
“Cabot is different from other public schools,” he said. “Cabot doesn’t just teach its students how to be good workers, learners and community members. It teaches us who we are and pushes us to do the things we really want to do.”
“It’s not even just a school: it’s a home,” Morse added.
Parlo was homeschooled before joining Cabot High School.
“My life at Cabot has been the highlight of everything I hold dear,” he said. “But we cannot change the fact that our time here is coming to an end. It is an end that comes as soon as I am done speaking and, for this reason, I almost don’t want to stop.”
Searles spoke of the graduating Class of 2020 that wasn’t, who never got to walk in the ceremony they spent months planning, and on the nature of hope.
Though in past years the ceremony has included a community-parent chorus, this year the audience instead sang “End of the Line” by the Traveling Wilburys to the graduates.
“This song was selected because it encourages our graduates and reminds all of us to live life to the fullest and not take it for granted,” said Tatistcheff. “And that, in our living, we also have a responsibility to others.
During the ceremony, staff members Brian Boyes and Thomas Dunbar spoke about each member of the classes of 2020 and 2020 and what they brought to the school.
Former principal Glenda Cresto joined the event to say a few words and present diplomas.
“You have proven your power,” she said. “Now it’s time to trust it and trust yourselves and get out there. You’ve got this.”
Jackie Batten, school counselor, announced during the ceremony that the senior Class of 2021 was awarded $221,700 in scholarships.
Lisa Olsen, school board chair, and Mark Tucker, superintendent of schools, dedicated the gymnasium to Peter Ackermann, Cabot alumnus and the school’s operations and facilities director for almost a decade. Ackermann retired in 2019 and passed away last summer at the age of 64.
“Pete’s dedication to improving the school without getting huge bills for us is maybe best shown by the efforts he took with the gym,” said Olsen.
A copy of the plaque, which will now grace the gym, was given to Ackermann’s family at the ceremony.
Cabot High School
Class of 2021
Blue Christensen, Charlotte Foster-Fell, Victoria Mayo, Aiden Morse, Leo Parlo, Danielle Reeves, Mekiah Smith, Jonah Socks, Emmett Steinert and Alexis Tetreault.
Cabot High School
Class of 2020
Louis Searles and Luca Socks.
