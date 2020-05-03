CABOT — Two symbols of inclusion, tolerance and celebration of diversity were raised outside the small PreK-12 Cabot School on Sunday afternoon in a small, closed ceremony by invitation only due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
A student-led effort to have the rainbow Pride flag flown to represent the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter flag outside of the school has seen discussion at several school board meetings starting in late November.
The board hosted a community forum which was attended by a handful of people with viewpoints for and against the flags being raised outside a public school, but no members of the public other than a newspaper reporter were on the Zoom call the evening of April 27 when the Cabot School Board unanimously — and enthusiastically — voted to have the flags flown outside Cabot School.
Louis (Koschei) Searles, a senior, was one of the student leaders who worked to have the flags flown, and attended the school board’s meeting by teleconference.
As the board took up the item, after going through other items including an update on remote learning and a daunting dose of fiscal news confronting Vermont amid the pandemic from Superintendent Mark Tucker, Searles pushed back against a plan that the Black Lives Matter flag would fly in February only next year for Black History Month and that the Pride flag would fly only during June for Gay Pride Month.
What the board ended up adopting in a revised resolution written by school board member and Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, who has two children at Cabot School, will allow a newly-seated board next year, after the annual Cabot Town Meeting, to decide whether to continue flying the two flags, but they will consider flying them year-round, not only during those two months after the initial May-March flying of the flags until the next annual meeting.
Searles said having the flags only fly during those months missed the point about inclusion and recognition of long marginalized people happening only during token months, and urged the board to expand the resolution to the flags being up year-round, with the newly seated board each March having the option to discuss them being up.
“The board actually agreed that the flags should go up for one year, then each school board would vote annually after reorganization to keep them up for that following year. The board’s statement was edited to reflect this, and as such the board will vote again next year on whether to take the flags down or fly them for another year,” said Searles after the meeting.
Sunday’s flag raising was at noon, said interim Principal Glenda Cresto, in an invitation to attend last week.
There had been some discussion during the school board meeting about whether to wait to raise the flags until social distancing measures can be relaxed, but Searles argued that amid the pandemic crisis, marginalized people are seeing worse effects and advocated raising them now. He said perhaps a more public event could happen when the virus fears have lessened.
Too, Searles is headed off for college (hopefully, noted the superintendent) in the fall, as are other seniors who worked for the step, and they want it to happen before they move from their hometown for school.
Cresto said of the ceremony, “As you might imagine, assembling for this important event during the school closure requires specific safety measures be followed.” Masks will be required, she said Friday.
A maximum number of nine people were to be allowed on the town green, and a second ceremony was planned a half hour later, to which the press was likely to be included.
At least six feet needed to be maintained between guests, noted Cresto, stating, “As much as we would like to hug, high five, elbow or fist bump our greeting and care for each other, we can’t yet! The pavement surrounding the flagpole will be marked at 6’ intervals — please stand on a marked line.”
Student Statements
Louis (Koschei) Searles shared his statement with the newspaper, writing, “As a school and town community, we need to recognize that the issues of racism, homophobia, and transphobia are present in our daily lives. We need a constant reminder that these issues will continue to exist until all of us not only acknowledge them, but also look within ourselves and realize that these issues do not only exist outside of ourselves. It is our hope that these flags will be that reminder, that they will prompt us to challenge racism, homophobia, and transphobia wherever we see it, and will help us understand why doing so is integral to a community that is open to everyone.”
“As a student body, these flags will symbolize our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is open, accepting, and equitable to all students, and where every student will see themselves represented in their curriculum. They will also be a message to students that their community supports them, that they will be safe, protected, and valued, and that their voices do matter. It is also my hope that this initiative as a project will inspire and empower current and future students to take charge of their education and truly make it their own,” Searles wrote.
He continued, “As a community, we hope that the raising of these flags will open the door to constructive conversation, open discussion, and eventually mutual understanding. We hope that this action will allow our community to learn and understand why dismantling the systems of inequity and inequality that exist in this country will better the lives of all people. And if our community — town, school, or otherwise — should ever choose to ignore these issues when we see them happening around us, let these flags be a reminder to fight that injustice and hate, whenever and wherever we come across it.”
Luca Socks, also a senior, wrote, “Koschei has put a huge amount of work into this project, and it’s refreshing to see that it’s finally paid off. It’s given me some insight into political processes, and the complexity of effecting meaningful change. It’s been fascinating to take a lead role in public discussions. My hope is that this will pave the way for other students to conduct similar projects of their own. Progress doesn’t happen because of one person, or even two or three or four. It takes a multitude of people working together, and that’s what I hope will happen here.”
Danielle Reeves, a junior at Cabot School, said, “School exists in order to meet the needs of each and every individual student, and as such, every student should feel safe and welcomed into the school community. Raising the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags make a statement to our students, as well as the town of Cabot and beyond, that Cabot School is a safe and open place for everyone.”
