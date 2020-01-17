CABOT — An unorthodox, but proven solution to help improve education while slashing dollars from the school budget is happening in this small, rural town.

At a meeting of the Cabot School Board on Wednesday, the board and administration delivered a presentation for about an hour to some 20 citizens gathered for a forum about a planned shift next school year to multi-age grouping for the elementary grades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments