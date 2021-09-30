Cabot School is the recipient of a large multi-year Community Schools Grant, Principal Becca Tatistcheff announced to the school board on Monday evening.
The budget for the first year, the 2021-2022 school year, is about $166,000, and Tatistcheff said that it is likely the following two years will be a comparable amount.
“We’re excited and it felt like the right match,” she said.
The grant comes through Act 67, also known as the Community Schools Act, signed into law on June 8, 2021. The first year’s funds will help Cabot School build capacity for literacy-infused project-based work as well as support enrichment activities such as after-school programming, internships and field trips.
“This is work we would have done anyway,” Tatistcheff told the board. “This just allows us to have the financing to do it.”
She said that the next step is to hire a community schools coordinator, adding that conversations regarding possible partnerships with Cabot Community Theater, Cabot Arts, the Cabot Public Library and the Cabot Recreation Committee have already begun.
School board member Chris Tormey thanked Tatistcheff for all of her hard work this past summer applying for the competitive grant.
Tatistcheff explained that there are five tenants of community school programs, including active family and community engagement, expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, collaborative leadership and practices, integrated student supports and safe, inclusive and equitable learning environments.
“All of those things are things that Cabot School has done and the Cabot community has been about for a really long time,” she said. “So I had the pleasure of just saying ‘here’s what we do.’”
According to the Agency of Education field memo published on Sept. 1, Community Schools Grants were awarded this year to the following Supervisory Unions: Addison Northwest, Caledonia Central (which includes Cabot School), North Country, Orleans Southwest and White River Valley.
Tatistcheff also told the board that Cabot School has been included as a partner on an Australian Research Council grant with the University of Melbourne. The partnership will be focusing on place-based and project-based education in rural communities, primarily in Kindergarten classrooms.
She told the board that there will be a future presentation to gain formal approval for the research portion of the project, which is focused only on documenting teacher and student learning.
“These are both exciting opportunities that will elevate our work and continue to build on our vision of creating a cohesive school community and story,” Tatistcheff wrote in her Principal’s Report.
