Cabot School Students, Board Discuss Reauthorization Of Black Lives Matter, Rainbow Pride Flags

Cabot School first raised the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags on school grounds almost two years ago, following just under a year of groundwork by then-student representative Koschei Searles and others. However, the resolution adopted by the school’s board of directors in May of 2020 requires reauthorization every year.
For that reason, student representatives and school board members had about a forty-minute presentation and discussion on the flag’s reauthorization during their regular meeting on Monday evening. A reauthorization vote will be taken at the board’s next regular meeting.
Student representative Brody Moran explained to the board that, a couple of weeks ago, current high schoolers had a town hall-style meeting and survey about the flags.
“We got the entire high school together and had a very open, respectful conversation,” Moran said. “Different students were given the opportunity to make their views present … even if the vote didn’t go the way they wanted it to, they could know that they were heard.”
Student representative Camryn Hoffman said that 89 percent of the current high schoolers are in support of continuing to fly the flags. Eleven percent — two students — were not in support of the resolution, but would be if they were flown on a separate pole. (Moran explained that the flags all fly on one flag due to financial reasons, though the student representatives are open to flying them on a separate pole.)
Moran explained that the five student representatives presenting had undertaken more than three passionate, long conversations about how to move forward with the resolution.
“We’re on the same page about flying the flags, but we have different ways of showing it,” he explained.
“In my view, we should be doing more,” Moran said, adding that he had a conversation that day with a second grader who didn’t really know what the flags even meant. “I’m really hoping that, as we move into next year, we can use these flags — that was part of Koschei’s original proposal, to use these flags to teach different groups about what they mean, how to be more inclusive in our environment.”
Other student representatives believed there were two different questions at play — if the flags should remain flying and, separately, if more should be done.
“One important thing to also consider is, if we decide not to fly the flags, what message we’re sending,” said student representative Declan O’Connor. “If we take down the flags, that’s a much louder and more unsavory statement I don’t think that the school wants to send.”
The student representatives also conducted an anonymous survey where students could state their opinion, a number of which were read at the meeting. One student noted that, considering the legislation going through in a number of states regarding gender and sexual orientation being spoken about in schools, it was a very important time to keep the flags up in Cabot.
One school board member, Jason Monaco, expressed his opinion that — while he agreed the school should support and welcome people — he felt like some of the things that were going on politically were not things the school should be involved in. Other board members thanked the student representatives for doing their research and engaging in a conversation with the board.
Superintendent Mark Tucker reminded the board of the amount of work that went into the resolution and policies (D22 - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and an addendum to C18 - Student Self-Expression - Flags) adopted around raising the flags.
“There is substantive policy [the board adopted] that directs this,” he said. “This was not a fly-by-night, ‘oh, this sounds like a cool thing to do.’”
“When all was said and done, I think [the students involved] were happy with the work they did,” Tucker continued. “Because they had the consensus of the school population, they had community forums, they dealt with the objections of a few community members — it wasn’t very loud or heavy — but they addressed that politely and then, in the end, the board voted unanimously to approve the raising the flags with the condition that the decision would be revisited on a yearly basis.”
