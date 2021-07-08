Cabot School To Hold In-Person Vote On August 10 For Loan Authorization

Cabot School will be host to yet another election on August 10 — this one an in-person floor vote — due to a loan that needs to be officially approved by voters.
The school’s FY22 budget, approved in a third try by voters on June 22, included funds for the first year’s principal and interest on a three-year, $285,000 loan to cover the school’s FY20 deficit. However, CCSU superintendent Mark Tucker told the school board in a special meeting on Wednesday evening that he had overlooked the fact that voters actually need to give the board the authority to take out the loan.
Since this is considered a “public question,” not a budget vote, it will be conducted via a live floor vote on Tuesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Cabot school gymnasium instead of by Australian ballot.
The FY20 deficit is a one-time unexpected deficit mainly due to special education costs being above the assessment and food service costs being incorrectly budgeted in past years, the Caledonian previously reported.
The next regular meeting of the Cabot school board will be held on July 26 at 6 p.m. At that meeting, the board expects to appoint a new school board member: one applicant has already been found.
The board also expects to discuss financial information about the school’s operation (cost to operate the high school, middle school, elementary) being collected by CCSU administration at the board’s request, as well as continue to discuss the school’s future and possibilities for collaboration with other districts.
