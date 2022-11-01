Cabot Sets Example While Schools Await PCB Testing, Results

While schools around the region anxiously await their turn for PCB testing and the return of results, school officials in Cabot are breathing a bit easier after some good news was released last week.
Cabot School was one of the first schools in the state to be tested for PCBs following the passage of legislation that required most schools in the state to be tested for the chemicals that were common in many building materials used until 1979 like electrical and heating equipment, paints, plastics, fluorescent light ballasts, caulking, floor finish, and more.
Following airborne testing that was conducted over the summer, Cabot learned on the eve of the school’s reopening that the results for the gym exceeded the state threshold for the younger grades and decided to close the space for all students while they learned more and developed a plan.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the gymnasium is closed for use by all students until we can identify and remediate the specific source of the airborne PCBs,” wrote Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker to school staff and families on Aug. 23.
Since then Cabot School officials and Tucker have been working with the Agency of Education and Department of Environment Conservation to navigate the process of hiring an engineer, secure funding for follow-up testing and developing a mitigation and/or remediation plan while relocating activities like PE classes that would have happened in the gym.
That changed last week when Tucker informed the school board last week that the second round of airborne testing had returned levels dramatically lower than the initial results.
Tucker had requested a second round of airborne testing because the first round had been conducted while the school’s ventilation system had been off for the entire summer vacation. The new results were in some instances 1/3 the prior testing and below the need to close the space and take immediate action.
“The gym will be available for use effective tomorrow,” Tucker told the board last Monday. Tucker also informed the board that the follow-up testing, which was to cost a little more than $30,000, would mostly be covered by state funds set aside for PCB testing, leaving the district with $6,400 to pay out for the follow-up testing.
“This does not address remediation,” said Tucker, but noted the state has an additional $32 million allocated to cover PCB remediation through legislation expected in the next session.
“Based on current data, received from our consulting engineer late last Friday, the revised airborne PCB levels are below the threshold that led to our closing the gymnasium in August,” Tucker wrote to the school community last Monday. “As a result, we are reopening the gymnasium effective Tuesday, October 25th. Outdoor PE classes will continue for now, but as soon as the teacher decides the weather is not conducive to outdoor classes, she will be free to move the classes back inside the gymnasium. Other routine uses of the gymnasium by community groups will be approved again in accordance with Cabot School procedures that were in effect before we closed the gymnasium in August.”
Tucker said they are expecting the results of the actual source testing, which involved taking samples of varying materials to try to pinpoint the cause of the PCBs in the air, in the next couple of weeks. He was cautiously optimistic, based on conversations with the engineer conducting the testing, that it might be from electrical ducts housing wires for the stage lighting that could be relatively easy to remove.
School Board chair Rory Thibault praises Tucker for his work navigating the issues and the assistance the school received from AOE, which was developing the procedures for the process as it unfolded.
“I think all in all we can be really happy despite being one of the first schools to go through this,” said Thibault. “It’s difficult being the one where problems get exposed but hopefully our path through this will help other districts be a little more successful in navigating this.”
Tucker noted that AOE is developing an advisory group to assist school districts with the process and he had volunteered to help with the effort.
“Just in time for basketball season,” commented Thibault about the gym’s reopening.
“If we had done it later we might have been without a gym in January instead of September,” noted board member Chris Tormey.
“Or if they had done it in the first calendar quarter like they told us they were going to, we could have been all done with this,” responded Tucker, spurring chuckles and comments from board members over whether the glass was half full or half empty.
“Somebody’s going to get nailed on losing core instructional space,” warned Tucker of the testing that is ramping up at schools across the state.
That possibility is a source of concern at school districts across the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. At recent Kingdom East School District board and committee meetings Tony DeMasi has referred to the great unknown of what impact PCBs could have on school operations and budgets for the district’s aging schools. Tucker has noted that sampling has already been done at Danville School with results expected soon.
The state has released the schedule of schools to be tested, which is based on priority. Other schools slated to be tested in early rounds include Newport City Elementary School, Brownington Central, Waterford Elementary, Brighton Elementary, Newport Town, North Country UHS, Derby Elementary, and Concord School.
For more information, https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/contaminated-sites/PCBsinSchools
