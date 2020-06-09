CABOT — At the Cabot School Board’s recent meeting, the board was updated by senior Louis (Koschei) Searles about the premiere Friday evening of an original student film project, called The Paths We Tread. The project is described as a genre-bending blend of film, musical theater and animation.
“We are wrapping up filming and we are moving onto getting all of our songs recorded and all of our animation done,” Searles told the board. He is one of three Class of 2020 seniors who is graduating from Cabot High School this year.
Searles told the board the project had gone well.
Brody Moran, another Cabot High School senior, said the film will be live-streamed Friday evening at 6 p.m. on the Cabot School Performing and Media Arts Facebook page.
A press release for the film explains, “Originally charged with the task of creating a contemporary musical theater adaptation of an existing fairy tale, the Cabot School students quickly pivoted in response to their new quarantine reality. Using a unique blend of film, musical theater and animation techniques, the students have worked tirelessly to realize this new artistic vision.”
Flags Update
The board also heard from Searles about the recent raising of both the rainbow Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag outside of the rural, PreK-12 school in the heart of Cabot village.
Searles, who was one of the student leaders who advocated for the flags to fly, said the small ceremony to raise the flags went well.
“The push back that there was, a lot of it came from a place of ignorance in that a lot of the people who were in opposition were the people who weren’t at the meetings to learn about it,” said Searles. “I think putting something in this format would make it more accessible. In all honesty, I think it would still be a good idea for the board to facilitate some kind of a discussion with the community around this.”
Outgoing Cabot School Principal Glenda Cresto, who worked with student leaders to have the flags flown at the school, said, “I think for the community piece it’s important that it comes from the board; I am happy to be there.”
Cresto was thanked by the board for her efforts on the school’s behalf during her two years serving as interim principal.
Multi-Age Training
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker provided an update on concerns over the statewide Education Fund’s outlook for next fiscal year due to the economic issues wreaked by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
He said a spending freeze has been in effect, calling it “fiscal frugality.”
“It’s really a necessary move that we have to take at this point because there are still so many unknowns,” said Tucker, among them the reimbursements for special education services.
He said the estimates for the shortfall for the Ed Fund “are still up in the $160 million range, and I have not heard any news in the last week about ways to lower that, so I think we still will have some kind of spending rescission hanging over our heads … We’ve got to be really careful.”
One thing that is going forward is an investment in teacher training for Cabot School’s plan to structure elementary grades in multi-age configurations starting the coming school year, said Tucker.
“There will be some work over the summer for training for the elementary shift,” he said.
How school will look in the fall is still uncertain, Tucker told the board.
