From left, Koschei Searles and Luca Socks are asking the Cabot School Board to fly the pride and Black Lives Matter flags outside the school. A school counselor and the principal are seated to their right at a meeting in December. The school board discussed the proposal more Monday and was given resources to review. A decision will be made after the school board reorganizes in March, Chair Sharon O'Connor said Tuesday. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Koschei Searles and Luca Socks are asking the Cabot School Board to fly the pride and Black Lives Matter flags outside the school. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
CABOT — A student-led request for the rainbow Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag to fly outside the PreK-12 school was discussed in more detail at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Sharon O’Connor, chair of Cabot’s School Board, said on Tuesday that the next step will be for the Cabot School Student Leadership Group to present to the board and community on March 2, at the annual School District meeting, held the night before the annual Town Meeting.
