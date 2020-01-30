CABOT — A student-led request for the rainbow Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) flag to fly outside the PreK-12 school was discussed in more detail at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Sharon O’Connor, chair of Cabot’s School Board, said on Tuesday that the next step will be for the Cabot School Student Leadership Group to present to the board and community on March 2, at the annual School District meeting, held the night before the annual Town Meeting.

