Cabot Voters Approve Three-Year School Loan

Cabot voters gave their blessing on a three-year, $285,000 loan to cover their school’s FY20 deficit during an in-person floor vote on Tuesday evening, according to town clerk Betty Ritter. 24 people attended the special meeting, which was held in the Cabot School gymnasium.
Funds for the first year’s principal and interest on the loan were already included in the PreK-12 school’s FY22 budget, approved in a third try by voters on June 22, the Caledonian previously reported. However, the authorization needed by the board to take out the loan had been overlooked, hence the special meeting.
The FY20 deficit is a one-time unexpected deficit mainly due to special education costs coming in above the assessment and food service costs being incorrectly budgeted in past years.
The next regular meeting on the Cabot school board is scheduled for Monday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
