Cabot Voters Finally Approve FY22 School Budget

On the third try, and just over a week before it takes effect, voters have approved a $3,314,719 Cabot School budget for FY22 (July 2021-June 2022).
According to town clerk, Betty Ritter, the final tally for the budget vote on Tuesday was 289 yes to 223 no.
The first two budget votes, held on April 6 and May 18, were both defeated by less than 15 votes.
While one teaching position was cut back slightly in the final budget proposal, the biggest change came from the legislature.
An amendment to S.13, signed into law on June 7, put a two-year moratorium on the excess spending penalty, which double-taxes a district when they are over a certain amount per pupil, the Caledonian previously reported. Cabot, along with other small, rural schools, has struggled with the penalty for years.
“I am so thankful that the legislature has at least temporarily addressed the inequities of penalizing towns like Cabot who have higher per pupil costs due to factors that we cannot control,” said school board chair, Lisa Olsen in an email on Tuesday evening. “I am glad that we can now get back to the business of running our school and celebrating the teachers and students.”
“Now that the COVID-19 Emergency has ended, I encourage the people of Cabot to come visit our school during one of our many presentations of learning and see for themselves the truly innovative and incredible work that is going on right here in Cabot,” she added.
The approved budget will set the tax rate at $1.72: the same rate as was passed in FY20, and four cents higher than what was levied last year, in FY21.
The next Cabot school board meeting will be held on Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. It will be held both in person at the Cabot School Library, as well as on Zoom.
The agenda lists discussion on future cooperation with other districts. While an initial conversation on the topic was held on June 2, the board was advised that a budget should be approved before more formal consideration occurred or initial outreach to other districts began.
