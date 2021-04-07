Cabot Voters Reject FY22 School Budget

The FY22 Cabot School budget was defeated by a small margin in Tuesday’s special school district election.
According to Betty Ritter, Cabot town clerk, 198 voted in favor of the budget and 211 against it.
Lisa Olson, school board chair, said Wednesday their first step is to ask for a recount since the vote tally was so close.
The board will then meet to decide the next steps at a to-be-determined special meeting. Mark Tucker, CCSU Superintendent, said that if a budget is voted down, the board has a responsibility to submit it again for revote until a budget is approved.
“We know what we have to do,” said Tucker in an email. “We have to find another $96K in reductions to get under the excess spending threshold, in a year when we are loath to reduce staff coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The excess spending threshold is a state-defined figure that, when risen above, the district must pay two dollars for every dollar they are over. Cabot has struggled with the penalty for years.
“We tried to get under the penalty this year, but couldn’t quite manage, and we took a calculated risk that the voters would understand this is a difficult year coming up,” Tucker said. “But I never forget that we are spending other people’s money, so I get that any tax increase is hard to swallow.”
Cabot School went through four drafts of their FY22 budget before it was approved by the school board on Feb. 16, the Caledonian previously reported.
“I wish the State of Vermont cared more about the stability of our school systems,” said Olson in an email. “The current system of penalizing schools that have a higher cost than they have deemed the ‘right cost’ is hurting schools that, through no fault of their own, are having to pay more to support students with higher needs.”
Tucker said that some savings will come from newly-announced teacher retirements and the subsequent hiring of qualified teachers who fall lower on the salary scale. For the rest, the budget team will have to look elsewhere.
“Our school is doing really well by our children,” said Olson. “Our staff is exceptional and they have been doing amazing work throughout this crazy COVID year. Hopefully, we can rally the voters and get a budget passed in a timely manner in order to retain our wonderful workforce.”
On Tuesday, voters also re-elected school board member, Rory Thibault to a two-year seat, as well as newcomer Frank Kampf to a three-year seat. Kampf, who ran unopposed, will fill a seat vacated by Sharon O’Conner, who decided not to run again this year.
All active registered voters in Cabot received a school ballot in the mail per board decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.