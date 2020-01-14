A Cabot woman was accused of disorderly conduct Dec. 24 after an alleged disturbance on Cabot Plains Road in Cabot.

Police said they responded to a residence around 6:46 p.m. for a report of a family fight. After arriving at the scene, troopers attempted to diffuse the situation and eventually arrested 32-year-old Jessica Bussolotti for disorderly conduct.

