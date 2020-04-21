Cal Coop Board OKs Teacher Cuts, Cancels Summer Programs

DANVILLE — Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) Superintendent Mark Tucker said cuts are being considered for that PreK-8 district, including teaching jobs.
The discussion follows news that the state education fund is running a $90 million deficit as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Federal stimulus funds earmarked for education won’t cover the shortage.
Tucker said he asked principals at Barnet, Waterford and Walden elementary school to suggest areas to further reduce the FY21 budget, including teacher reductions.
The district doesn’t yet have a FY21 budget passed by voters.
“The Board held a special meeting (last) Monday night , discussed a range of alternatives, and unanimously voted to reduce one (1) teaching position at Waterford in elementary by moving that teacher to a grant-funded intervention position; the person in that position is being RIF’d (Reduction In Force),” Tucker said. “They also voted to reduce 2.5 teacher positions at Barnet; one was a position that is currently vacant because the teacher left mid-year, another was a kindergarten position (Barnet had two kindergarten teachers, they’ll have one next year) and a .5 fifth grade position. There were no staffing cuts made at Walden, which has been running on razor-thin staffing for years.”
This year’s summer school program was also cut.
Those cuts will amount to an approximate savings of $250,000, Tucker said.
“The teacher at Waterford and one of the teachers at Barnet have ‘bumping rights’ based on seniority and have been offered different positions,” Tucker said. “We won’t know until people sign their contracts exactly which teachers will remain and how much we will save.”
The names of individuals impacted by the budget cuts are not being made public, said Tucker.
A concerned community member from Waterford contacted the newspaper on Tuesday to say people are worried that there will be a substitute teacher for the first grade for part of next school year.
Tucker would not comment an employee’s private health information, but did respond to the newspaper asking if there would be a substitute teacher for first grade - and if that person would be a certified teacher.
Late Tuesday, he responded saying there will be a sub for the beginning of the year, “The sub will have to be a certified teacher. Next year there will be some combination of grades 1-3 in two classrooms..”
Parent Concerns
Tucker said he’s heard from at least 100 parents concerned about proposed cuts but cautioned, “These cuts may be just a start.”
“Cal Coop is one of 19 Districts in the State with an unapproved budget and no ability to hold a vote,” wrote Tucker. “The Legislature is currently considering special legislation to allow spending by Districts that do not have an approved budget on July 1st. At present, their proposed solution is very restrictive, and if implemented would probably place CCSD in a financially unmanageable state going into the new fiscal year.”
Tucker emphasized, “I don’t want to mislead anyone into thinking we have resolved all of the financial concerns affecting CCSD – the changes we are making now will save some money but we may be facing further budget cuts next year and especially in FY22 (2012-22 school year).”
Tucker said most of the upset emails came from Waterford parents.
Waterford parent Melissa Peters said families of students at the Waterford School last week were notified of “detrimental changes to the budget, namely that they are planning to eliminate the second grade teaching position at the school and split the class between the first and third grade.”
“As you may imagine, many parents are alarmed,” said Peters. “Our children have already faced enormous disruption to their academics and trauma due to the changes the pandemic has wrought.”
Mike Barrett also has a son who will be impacted by the cut of the second grade teaching job, reached Tuesday, said he has launched a petition for a special meeting to be called about the cuts, and it will be sent to the Waterford Selectboard and the CCSU Board.
“A major concern is that these cuts are being made under the direction of the principals of each school. Why this is problematic for Waterford is that our principal is outgoing, having already announced her resignation at the end of the school year, which we believe is a conflict in advising the future for our school,” said Barrett. “We have also been led to believe some of the information presented by Principal Brooks was incorrect and/or misleading.”
Barrett, whose son is a kindergarten student, said, “I personally have the Secretary of State looking into my complaints about non-compliance with open meeting laws, a number of parents have reached out to Kitty Toll, Jane Kitchel, and Marsha Martel.”
Tucker on Tuesday said a special meeting by law requires 24 hours notice which was given.
Kristen Mosher, a Waterford parent, suggested the new principal make $20,000 less, to help save a teaching job.
“Also, could the new principal make $60,000/year instead of $80,000/year?” asked Mosher. “Even $60,000 is more than 90% of the community around here makes per year. We need to put the students first here and what is right for them.”
