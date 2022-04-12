Cal Coop Board Reelects Roy As Chair, Approves Walden Middle School Reconfiguration

Less than a month ago, Barnet’s Jessica Roy was unsure if she would be running again for the school board due to a potential job conflict.
On Monday night, however, after being elected to a three-year term on the Caledonia Cooperative School District board of directors with 60 write-in votes, she was unanimously elected board chair for the second year.
Waterford’s Dan Gingue was elected vice-chair of the board.
James Hemond of Waterford, Kilee Willey of Walden and Sue Roberts of Barnet were elected to serve on the overarching Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board of directors.
After tackling a number of reorganization topics and hearing reports from the district’s three principals and superintendent, the board unanimously approved a reconfiguration of the Walden Middle School.
Currently, Walden School operates with the 5th grade separate from the 6th through 8th-grade middle school. Next year, however, the four grades will be split into two “pods” with 5th and 6th graders and 7th and 8th graders learning together.
Walden Principal Anthony Fontana said that the shift would allow the students more opportunities and enhanced offerings as well as improve readiness for high school.
“There’s a lot of research that goes to show that, at the middle school level, the more substantial and differentiated programs you can provide, the more success these [middle school] programs have,” Fontana said. “In a small school like Walden, that can be difficult just because of the amount of staff you carry and how everybody’s stretched really thin. With this redesign, I’m hoping to use [what we have] more effectively.
With the change, a new elective program will be created. An initial list of electives that teachers are interested in leading includes computer programming/coding, agriculture and farming, photography, quiz bowl and robotics.
The board approved the use of up to $40,000 in ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund] money to redesign school space for the middle school program. The school will also be hiring a new middle school math/literacy intervention teacher.
“It sounds like an exciting opportunity for the students — and for the teachers too,” said Gingue. “I’m sure it’s invigorating for them to think about new ways to teach the kids and have the input on laying out the classrooms.”
Hannah Goguen, board member from Walden, said she really appreciated the new program taking into account a lot of board conversations about what wasn’t working in the middle school previously.
Fontana said that teachers are excited about every aspect of the reconfiguration.
“They’re really on board and excited about this for next year,” he said.
