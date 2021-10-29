Cal Coop Education Association Approves Memorandum On Staff Vaccine Requirement

Starting sometime soon, staff employed by Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) — at least those who work at Danville, Peacham, Barnet, Waterford, Walden and Twinfield Schools — will be required to either be fully vaccinated or submit to periodic testing.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker told the Cabot school board on Monday night that the Caledonia Cooperative Education Association (CCEA, who represents staff in Danville, Peacham, Barnet, Waterford and Walden) and the Twinfield Education Association had voted to approve a memorandum of understanding on COVID-19 vaccination without asking for changes. Once signed, the memorandum will apply to all employees at those schools.
Tucker told the board that, while he did not have exact numbers, his guess was that around 90 percent of staff had already been vaccinated CCSU-wide.
The superintendent also said that he was waiting to hear from the Cabot Education Association before signing any of the memorandums. After signing, the documents will come into effect after two weeks.
On Friday, Tucker said in an email that he had been told that the Cabot Education Association was collecting votes but he had no confirmation on the outcome yet.
Tucker made clear to the Cabot school board, as he has with every board, that he will not be in support of any student vaccine requirement unless it comes down from the federal government.
“There will be no mandate coming from the school administration that students be vaccinated,” he said. “If families want to have their five to 11-year-olds vaccinated [when it’s approved], they can do that either by taking them to a vaccination site or, if we end up hosting vaccination clinics at any of the schools, they could sign up there.”
“There will be no coercion, no pressure, no cajoling, no anything in terms of pushing parents to have their kids vaccinated: this is purely a family decision,” Tucker said.
Earlier this month, Tucker said that the memorandum was truly a collaborative effort between himself and the associations and that nobody would be forced to be vaccinated. The CCSU board of directors authorized Tucker to sign the memorandums in a unanimous vote on Oct. 18.
Unvaccinated employees will be required to adhere to public safety requirements including asymptomatic/screening testing. If they refuse either to be vaccinated or to participate in the testing, they will be subject to “progressive discipline.”
The memorandum also allows full-time employees up to three days of administrative medical leave — not from their regular leave balances — to receive and recover from each CDC-recommended dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots. Tucker said that this practice was already in place for the past year, but putting it in writing would guarantee it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.