ST. JOHNSBURY — Members of the board of the start-up Caledonia Food Cooperative held the fledgling business’ first meeting via Zoom on Wednesday night.
The group’s vice chair, David Hale, a culinary arts teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, welcomed those on the line, which included the officers for the start-up nonprofit, and a few members of the public. About 10 people in all participated for the kickoff virtual community meetings.
Before the pandemic, the group was hosting a series of community in-person meetings to explain their work to form a co-op food store in St. Johnsbury, and to sign on new members to show support for the undertaking.
Among the founding board members participating in the session were co-op Chair Eric Skovsted, a farmer from Barnet (Joe’s Brook Farm), Hale, Richard Witt and Celia Jackmauh along with co-op and community members.
Household memberships are available through caledoniafood.coop, and are $100. The memberships are for the full household and are lifetime memberships, the website notes.
Mike Claflin, who helped to found the successful Littleton Co-op, a model for the new Caledonia Food Co-op, was one of the members of the community who participated in last week’s inaugural meeting for the group.
He offered insight from the Littleton Co-op’s groundwork and experience, and urged the Caledonia organization to get moving faster, saying he did not think they had to reach a lofty membership goal to move forward with the plans. There are now more than 250 members registered to be part of the eventual store.
“Don’t go too slow,” urged Claflin. “I would really encourage you to not go too slow.”
Richard Witt, one of the founding Caledonia Food Co-op’s board members, said the group has been pacing its work and not wanting to move too quickly to ensure they had built enough membership support and more.
Claflin said when Littleton Co-op was being planned, some people wanted to put the brakes on a bit, and expressed the sentiment, “We’re Littleton, we’re not Hanover,” and there was concern about the level of business support the new co-op could see.
That was over a decade now, back in the 2006-07 planning phase for the store, which has flourished and had to expand to meet customer demand and support in the region.
“Although I can understand that sort of rationale I don’t think we should accept it,” said Claflin of being sheepish where he believes there is support from the community to make a store work here.
He was not alone.
Hale said he too believes there is wide support in the Northeast Kingdom region for the type of food co-op envisioned.
Hale said he believes the market study conducted for the Caledonia Food Co-op by a private consultant hired through a USDA grant, under-estimates the catchment area a co-op in St. J would draw from.
He said he believes that people will come from farther away then the market study predicted, saying shoppers here will drive farther “for a good market.”
Greg Jackmauh of Barnet, whose wife, Celia, is on the co-op’s board, suggested one way to get moving faster with the formation of the store would be to re-purpose one of the many vacant buildings in St. Johnsbury.
“There are so many buildings around that are empty,” said Jackmauh, “A big number (cost) goes into building something new.”
He said re-purposing an existing building in St. J could be a way to “figure out a way to life the ship off the ground,” sooner.
Claflin, though, suggested a new build, and said, “You need to be energy efficient. It is amazing how much energy you use in these kinds of buildings.”
He also stressed how important ample parking will be for the new food co-op.
Members of the Caledonia Food Co-op board asked Claflin if he could meet up to talk more about his experience with the founding of the co-op in Littleton, and he said he would be happy to do so “waiting in line to buy Eric’s tomatoes at the farm,” on Joe’s Brook Road in Barnet, at Joe’s Brook Farm.
Witt said the group is working hard on “the real estate piece.”
“We’re going back and forth,” he said, saying the pandemic shutdown has made that a bit more challenging in recent months, and the group hopes to have news on a location in St. Johnsbury in the near future.
Witt said, “We are moving forward with that … we’d love to be able to announce something about that pretty soon.”
Community Zoom meetings with the Caledonia Food Co-op are being offered every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during July. The links are are on the group’s website, caledoniafood.coop.
