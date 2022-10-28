Caleb Caregivers Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Volunteers

NORTH COUNTRY — A senior support organization is shutting down.
Caleb Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Lancaster will cease operations on Tuesday, the non-profit announced last week.
The Board of Directors made the difficult decision due to a lack of volunteers, according to Executive Director Barbara Payer.
Clients will be referred to other organizations such as Tri-County Community Action Program (CAP).
Founded in 1995, Caleb Caregivers provided non-medical caregiving services to help Seniors (60+) to remain independent in their own homes or Senior apartments.
The organization served more than 150 clients in nine communities from Colebrook to Littleton, providing transportation, visitation, light chore service, computer instruction, telephone reassurance, and in-person visits.
It transported clients for medical appointments (including day-long trips to distant healthcare facilities) and errands (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, and retail stores).
Caleb Caregivers saw a surge in demand during COVID-19 when other service providers were shut down.
However, the pandemic also cut Caleb’s volunteer base from more than 50 to less than 10. That’s because the volunteers were older themselves, and many were “squeamish” about being exposed to the virus.
“Eventually what once was a volunteer corps bristling with dozens of members, Caleb has been reduced to but a handful of volunteers with few prospects of expanding this cadre,” the organization said in a press release.
In addition to the lack of volunteers, Caleb Caregivers also closed as a result of new government requirements.
“Compounding operational difficulties has been increasing health care strictures borne of HIPPA rules with some health care operations requiring Caleb transportation volunteers to ‘sign out’ senior clients following hospital/doctors/specialists visits as a ‘responsible party.’ This far exceeds what Caleb transporters signed on to do and extended their liability to untenable levels,” the organization said in a press release.
Also, Caleb faced increased competition from other agencies.
“Also adding to Caleb’s downfall is the success and expansion of other “agency” transportation services, notably Tri County Community Action and Taveras Transportation (a Medicaid-reimbursed transportation operator). Today Community Action services all senior housing facilities in our region and provides door-to-door service,” the organization said in a press release.
Caleb Caregivers was established 27 years ago by Roxie Severence, who at the time was the social worker at the Highland House Apartments in Whitefield.
Founded to support Highland House residents, it expanded to serve Bethlehem, Colebrook, Dalton, Groveton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Littleton, Twin Mountain, and Whitefield.
With funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, it began as “The Community Services Partnership” under the umbrella of The Caleb Foundation in Oct. 1995.
The name of the program changed over the years. In 2004 it became an independent non-profit and was re-named Caleb Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers.
It moved from the Highland House to 38 King’s Square in Whitefield in 2005 and then to its current location at 25 Main St. in Lancaster in 2021.
It was supported through a combination of grant funding, town meeting appropriations, and fundraising.
Caleb Caregivers addressed a pressing need in New Hampshire. The Granite State has the second oldest population in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Council On Aging’s 2020 Annual Report, and nearly half of North Country residents are age 50 or older.
In a press release, Caleb’s Board of Directors expressed hope that organizations like Tri-County CAP, as well as community members, can continue to meet the needs of local seniors.
“It is the hope of Caleb’s Board of Directors that families of Senior clients play a more pivotal role in meeting their needs and that the community, neighbors and pastoral community will take up the slack where possible,” the press release said.
