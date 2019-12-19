WHITEFIELD, NH — In operation since 1995, the nonprofit organization Caleb Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers provides much needed services at no-cost to seniors 60 and older to increase their access to healthcare, enhance their independent living skills, and reduce their isolation primarily through transportation and friendly visitation services.
It currently serves seniors in the towns of Bethlehem, Carroll, Dalton, Groveton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Littleton and Whitefield and desires to expand services to other nearby communities in the future. It has an army of well-vetted, compassionate volunteers who work tirelessly to form friendships and change the lives of the Caleb clients they serve. Caleb operates solely from the donations of the towns, churches, and individuals who believe in its mission and are most affected by its outreach.
