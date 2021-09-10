Caledonia Airport Fly-in, New Aviation Museum Opening Sept. 18

LYNDON — The Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chapter 1576 of Lyndonville will be holding an Open House and Fly-in event Sept. 18 at the Caledonia County Airport on Pudding Hill in Lyndonville.
The event is to showcase the 200-year-old former schoolhouse building that has been refurbished and will become the Vermont Aviation Museum and Flying School.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free parking and a by donation barbecue.
Free ice cream will be served to anyone who attended the Pudding Hill School, as well as any former members of Civil Air patrol Squadron 44004.
There will visiting airplanes from other airports, as well as local pilots and airplanes available for viewing.
The event is free with ample free parking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.