Caledonia Airport Fly-in, New Aviation Museum Opening Sept. 18
Members of the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chapter 1576 include: from left, Art Dinisio (newsletter chair); Vinny Matteis (president); Jim Gregory (vice president); Bill Humphry (treasurer); Bruce Dexter (past president); Bob Jauch (secretary); and Ben Aresty (a new pilot). (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDON — The Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) Chapter 1576 of Lyndonville will be holding an Open House and Fly-in event Sept. 18 at the Caledonia County Airport on Pudding Hill in Lyndonville.

The event is to showcase the 200-year-old former schoolhouse building that has been refurbished and will become the Vermont Aviation Museum and Flying School.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free parking and a by donation barbecue.

Free ice cream will be served to anyone who attended the Pudding Hill School, as well as any former members of Civil Air patrol Squadron 44004.

There will visiting airplanes from other airports, as well as local pilots and airplanes available for viewing.

The event is free with ample free parking.

