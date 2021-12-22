The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU), which oversees five districts containing seven schools, passed their draft $11.4 million FY23 (July 2022-June 2023) budget on Monday evening. The vote was nine to one and followed around 30 minutes of discussion.
The $11.4 million FY23 budget is a slight increase from the SU’s FY22 budget of $11.2 million. The majority of the budget is school- and district-specific and the rest (only about $33,000 of the increase) are for the Supervisory Union’s administration and operation and will be split among the seven schools served according to a formula.
Of the district/school-specific costs, around $6.4 million would be reimbursed by school district budgets and around 5 million would be reimbursed from the state for special education, transportation and other needs.
CCSU serves Danville, Cabot, Barnet, Waterford, Peacham, Walden and Twinfield schools. Now that the overarching FY23 budget has passed, CCSU Director of Finance and Operations Michael Concessi will take the numbers and weave them into the specific school districts’ draft budgets for consideration by their boards soon.
As Concessi and Superintendent Mark Tucker explained to the SU board on Monday night, the FY23 budget’s increase amounts to about $245,000 primarily driven by “two major buckets”: special education costs — which account for around $120,000 — and transportation costs — about $105,000.
All of the CCSU expected costs and revenues will be borne by the districts they serve based on their use of the services (for example, only Danville pays for Danville’s school bus costs) or according to a formula that takes into account staff and students per school for costs accused at the SU-level (such as Concessi’s salary or health insurance).
Board Reaction
Board Member Lynette Farnham, of Walden, was the only one to vote against approving the budget.
“I know a lot of work goes into this,” she said. “However, I am extremely disappointed that this is an increase and not a decrease, especially with the times that we’re all in.”
Farnham she was not willing to vote to approve the slight increase and bring it back to Walden taxpayers, who have been hit by large tax increases over the past few years.
While the CCSU administration and other board members expressed understanding and empathy for Walden’s situation, they noted that the easiest way to decrease a budget is to decrease staff positions at the district level, as most SU-level costs are split over the five districts and do not make a significant difference in the local tax rate.
“I’m with you in terms of the vagaries of how taxes are calculated and how Walden’s been hit harder than the other two towns in CCSD [Caledonia Cooperative School District, which oversees Walden, Waterford and Barnet schools],” Tucker told Farnham. “However, that’s not going to be fixed by taking a position out of the SU budget … your proportional share of that is not as big as you might imagine.”
Clayton Cargill, board member from Danville, and Rory Thibault, board member from Cabot, moved that the draft budget be voted on.
“To take a contrary view, I think that the CCSU budget as presented is a fairly modest increase when considering what the central office can actually control and what it expends,” Thibault said. “I’d also note that, particularly, during the course of the pandemic, having CCSU personnel act as a back-stop for our overwhelmed building administrators has been an integral part of keeping our schools open.”
Board Member Mark Clough, of Peacham, agreed, noting the need — and current efforts on the part of the administration and board members — to work on special education funding and pupil weighting solutions in the long-term.
“The objections raised are issues to be addressed at the district level, not the supervisory union level,” said Cargill. “I don’t think cutting staff at the SU will stretch that far. […] As such, I will make a motion to pass this budget.”
Tucker noted to the board, as he has been to each districts’ board, that the draft budgets take into account Act 173, currently set to take effect on July 1 and change the special education financing model. However, there is question if the legislature will push the Act’s implementation back.
Tax impact of the CCSU budget’s role in district-level budgeting is not yet known as Concessi is still waiting for state-determined figures used in tax rate calculations.
Last year’s CCSU budget (FY22) decreased by $35,000 from FY21 due to a projected reduction in students requiring special education services, the Caledonian previously reported.
