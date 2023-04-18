Caledonia Central SU Board Mulls Greater Collaboration

The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board may look for ways to expand collaboration and deepen ties among the member school districts.
The possibility was discussed during the SU board’s meeting Tuesday evening at Danville School following an update from Twinfield board member Patrick Healy.
“Your laundry list of issues, lack of town or voter participation, declining numbers, and infrastructure issues mirror Cabot’s,” said Cabot board member Rory Thibault.
“It rang true,” added Danville board member Clayton Cargill.
Mark Clough, a board member from Peacham, suggested the board hold a retreat “where we talk about the same darn issues we are all talking about at our districts and how the synergies may work within the SU.”
Clough suggested hiring a consultant to help facilitate the retreat and discussions and to research what other supervisory unions are doing across Vermont and even in other states.
Thibault noted that the Cabot board, which has an upcoming internal retreat, had also contemplated holding an event with members from the surrounding districts to discuss common issues and possible solutions.
“We talked about how having a second retreat and inviting in our friends from Twinfield, Danville and maybe some of the Walden folks on the CCSD board, our immediate neighbors, to talk about things,” said Thibault.
“Enrollment and infrastructure raise two important questions for us,” said Thibault. “How much we ask the voters to invest in campus probably is contingent on what do we envision our campus doing in the future – continuing to host k-12 part of it. What will our relationship with other districts look like.”
“Danville has a space problem, we don’t for example,” added Thibault. “We have a deep sense of sports collaboration with Twinfield. There’s all these moving pieces and needs that the district has.”
Thibault noted he was not suggesting that they were on the verge of discussing a formal merger process “but thinking through either deeper collaboration or consolidation of some programs, especially at the high school level, is appropriate considering where the numbers are.”
Clough noted that with the challenges Danville has faced with high-cost estimates for facility work, this type of discussion may be appropriate.
Danville board member Molly Gleason also suggested she would be interested in seeking expert guidance on forecasting finances and demographics for the community to understand what is financially sustainable.
“Is there some point where it’s more economically feasible instead of band-aiding existing infrastructure to consolidate the tax base of four towns and build something new somewhere, whether for part or all the schools?” asked Thibault. “If we were just to erase the district boundaries and say these are our four campuses for infrastructure. What would we do with it? Who would you put where,” asked Thibault, suggesting the value of holding detailed conversations about the possibilities while acknowledging the potential governance entanglements.
Superintendent Mark Tucker noted there might also be new expectations coming from the Vermont Legislature with potential future school infrastructure funding bills.
Other Business
The discussion came at the very end of the SU board’s annual reorganization meeting. The board re-elected Cargill as chair and Clough as vice chair.
The board also gave the chair the authority to approve hiring recommendations from Tucker to ensure timely action on hoped-for hires and not necessitate scheduling special meetings. The SU board typically meets every other month.
“I would just like to get on the record that this is an especially difficult hiring season and we are in a mode right now where we are desperately trying to not lose candidates,” said Tucker as he explained the need for an expedited hiring process while still preserving the board’s authority to approve hires.
Tucker also informed the board that he hoped to apply for the SU to participate in Project AWARE, Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education. Project AWARE is a 5-year grant-funded program that is a joint effort between the Agency of Education and the Department of Mental Health, and the SU to help schools address student mental health needs.
