CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker confirmed Monday that all of the SU's board meetings have been switched to remote access only — via telephone or internet — for the time being. (File photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
It’s back to Zoom-only meetings for Caledonia Central Supervisory Union boards — which include those overseeing Danville, Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield schools.
CCSU boards had been utilizing a hybrid system since early last summer, in which each public gathering was made available via both a physical presence at school and via phone or internet.
However, a surge in COVID-19 cases and a recently-enacted bill have changed things.
S.222, signed by Governor Phil Scott on Jan. 18, allows public bodies to hold meetings without designating a physical location — as long as all are permitted to attend by electronic means or by telephone.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker confirmed the change in an email on Monday afternoon, saying that the switch to remote-access-only was made because of concerns about public meetings in the midst of a surge in COVID cases. Tucker said that he asked each board’s chair before making the decision.
“The ability to do this, along with the authority to make other election-based decisions like Australian balloting in lieu of in-person Town Meetings, would have been more conveniently addressed when the Legislature met to authorize towns to pass their own mask mandates, but the Governor restricted what he would sign in that special session,” Tucker wrote.
According to S.222, the special permission allowing meetings to be held entirely remotely will not expire until mid-January of 2023. Tucker said that he hoped CCSU would not need to utilize the special permission for that long.
