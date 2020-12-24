Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Asks VT Legislature Not To Penalize Districts Over Excess Spending Due To COVID-19

The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board met via Zoom on Dec. 21.

DANVILLE — School budget season is in its early stages and worries about Vermont’s excess spending threshold penalty are already rearing their heads. Worries not about future years but rather the one we still somehow find ourselves in.

On Monday evening the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) voted to sign a resolution to the Vermont legislature requesting that “excess costs or deficits […] reasonably related” to COVID-19 be excluded from the calculation of excess spending used to penalize districts who spend what Vermont deems “too much” per pupil.

