Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board Approves FY22 Budget; Down $34,987 from FY21.

The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board met via Zoom last night and approved their budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

DANVILLE — The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at their board meeting on Monday night.

The budget for FY22 is $11,186,993, down $34,987 from FY21. It is decreasing mainly due to a projected reduction in students requiring special education services in the coming year.

