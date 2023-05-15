Caledonia Coop Fills Final Board Seat, Contemplates Special Election To Move Budget Vote

The Caledonia Cooperative School District School Board filled a vacancy on their 9-member board after the position had no candidate at town meeting.
The board unanimously approved the appointment of Heidi Andrews of Walden at their meeting last week.
The seat was previously held by Hannah Goguen, who did not seek re-election at the annual meeting in April, and no candidate was on the ballot.
The board is composed of three members each from Walden, Waterford and Barnet, with residents of the towns only voting on the candidates from their respective towns. CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker informed the board that Andrews had expressed interest in the position.
“I think she’d be a great addition to our board,” said Board chair Jessica Roy, noting Andrews had a son at Walden School and was a teacher, working as an interventionist at Millers Run School in Kingdom East School District.
The board unanimously approved her appointment.
Annual Meeting Move
The board also discussed the timing of CCSD’s annual meeting. The three-school district that was the creation of an Act 46 merger several years ago first held its annual meeting in May. Tucker and board member Sue Roberts explained the timing of the first Caledonia Cooperative meeting was in part due to the need for the newly formed district to get approval from Montpelier and for the supervisory union to prepare a merged budget from what had previously been three separate school district budgets.
Three years ago, CCSD voters approved an article to move the meeting from May to April, but now board members are wondering if moving the meeting back to the traditional Town Meeting Day may spur higher participation and be more convenient for voters.
“I think people heard from community members,” said Roy of the perennial discussion about why the school voters were separate from the municipal votes.
Tucker said should the district want to proceed there were a few options. The board would ultimately need voter approval to move the meeting date. The board could decide on its own to have an article at the 2024 annual meeting to move the 2025 meeting to traditional Town Meeting Day. Alternatively, the board could hold a special election before the 2024 Town Meeting Day, asking the voters to approve the move for next year. Tucker also noted that the board could have their hand forced if 5% of registered voters from the three towns filed a petition seeking a vote for the date change. In that instance, a petition would necessitate a special election.
Tucker said he would prepare some additional information about the options and the process for the board’s meeting next month when the board intends to discuss it further and may potentially have received additional feedback from community members.
Barnet PreK Expansion
The board also unanimously voted to approve seeking additional preK staff to open a second preK classroom at Barnet School.
Tucker told the board that Barnet had the only available space in the district to open up an additional preK classroom, and spots were hard to come by across the supervisory union and region.
Tucker noted there were capacity concerns for preK programs across the state, with a large influx of 4-year-olds expected, and in many instances, no spots offered to 3-year-olds.
“I don’t know who these kids are and where they are coming from,” said Tucker, adding that there is also an expectation for a COVID-related baby boom in the next year or two at preKs.
“With the exception of Barnet having a second room available, none of the other schools have a physical space available,” said Tucker. “The physical space is more of a challenge over the coming years. It’s a combination of not having the space and if you do have the space it’s hard to find early education endorsed teachers.”
The board approved posting the position and expanding the program at Barnet if the staff could be hired. Tucker said it could result in an additional $80,000 to $100,000 in expenses to the budget, depending on where the potential staff member falls on the pay scale, which takes into account years of experience.
While CCSD would bear the financial cost of the program if it only serves CCSD preK students, should children from other districts attend there would be some money received from the sending district.
